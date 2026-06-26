UNEXPECTED Hunter’s dad Casey and wife Brettney divorcing: “We have been going through alot recently”

Shortly after Unexpected star Bella Vaughn announced she and Hunter Johnson are back together, Hunter’s stepmom announced she and Hunter’s dad, Casey Johnson, are getting divorced.

“Now that we have told most of our family and friends its time to make it public and jump the rumors,” Brettney started her Facebook announcement on Thursday. “Me and Casey decided to get a divorce and it was a really hard decision. The hardest of my life.”

Brettney assured her friends and followers that the split is amicable. “We are fine and mutually made the decision,” she wrote.

“It’s no surprise we have been going through alot recently and it has just come to a point we really want to focus on the kids’ happiness.” It’s likely the custody battles for Hunter and grandson Wesley, as well as the media attention from Hunter being on Unexpected, are a big part of what Brettney referenced going through recently.

“We are still co parenting together with all 3 kids,” Brittney continued. “10 years is a long time but for the most part it was 10 beautiful years. I wouldn’t take a moment of it back. Please respect our privacy and say some prayers. 🖤”

A search of Arkansas court records does not turn up a divorce filing for the couple.

A search does reveal a lawsuit filed against Casey by a collection agency over unpaid credit card debt on May 20. According to the complaint, the amount owed is less than $900. There was also a default judgment against Casey in March for unpaid medical bills totaling just under $1500.

BELLA AND HUNTER ARE BACK TOGETHER

In case you missed the other major relationship status news from the Johnson family this week, Bella Vaughn announced on social media that she and Hunter Johnson are back together.

Bella first revealed the recoupling with a Snapchat photo from Top Golf of herself and Hunter nearly kissing. “We back bby,” she captioned the image.

Bella shared a similar post in the comments of a recent TikTok:

There is also a video posted by Falen in which she teased an updated from Bella. “You probably seen on my TikTok,” Bella said, “but me and Hunter are back together.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com