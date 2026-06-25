“I Just Did That Shit for the Bag”: Nikki Pindor Responds to ‘Campus Confidential: Miami’ Backlash

Nikki Pindor is defending herself after backlash over Peacock’s Campus Confidential: Miami, and according to her, viewers may not be seeing the full picture.

In a TikTok video responding to criticism, Nikki said she did not join the Peacock project because she thought it would make her famous.

“I did not do it to be famous. It’s not gonna make me famous. It’s just a little micro drama,” she said.

Instead, Nikki was blunt about why she agreed to appear.

“I just did that shit for the bag,” she said, explaining that she was paid “a couple thousand bucks” to participate.

Campus Confidential: Miami is Peacock’s new mobile-first microdrama tied to Bravo’s reality TV universe. The series follows University of Miami students through social drama, Greek life, friendships, and influencer conflict. One chapter, “Influencer Enemies,” focuses on the fallout between on-campus influencers Sienna Long and Nikki Pindor.

But Nikki says she did not fully understand what she had signed up for at first. According to her TikTok, she only found out after signing the contract and beginning filming that the project was going to be a “micro-drama.”

She also pushed back on the idea that everything viewers saw was completely organic. While Nikki said other girls involved have claimed the show was not scripted, she says her experience was different.

According to Nikki, she was given a script and directions to follow while filming.

The backlash seems to have rattled her, especially because she still has to return to campus.

“Please don’t be mean to me when I go back to school because I’m already scared,” she said. “I’m a nice person, I promise.”