TLC UNEXPECTED Hunter Johnson custody battle: Timeline and details

Unexpected Season 7 parents Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson have been making headlines ever since the preview trailer for the season revealed Hunter was 13 years old and Bella was 15 while filming. (Hunter was just 12 when their child was conceived.)

The controversy surrounding the young couple has been amplified by the fact that Bella’s parents may have actively contributed to the living situation that allowed for Bella to get pregnant. In addition, Bella’s parents have joyfully embraced the attention they have received from being on the show with trolling posts on social media.

What about Hunter’s parents? Hunter’s mom Stacie Riddle paints Hunter’s dad Casey Johnson as an absentee father on the show. Viewers are shown one emotional scene in which Hunter’s dad cancels a scheduled meeting with Hunter to attend a barbecue with his wife and other kids.

However, it has been revealed that Hunter’s dad’s absence from the show was due mostly to the fact that he did not want to film. Court records indicate Casey is not an absentee father, and has actually been fighting for custody of Hunter due in part to the fact that Hunter was allegedly allowed to sleep over at Bella’s house.

UNEXPECTED DAD HUNTER JOHNSON CUSTODY BATTLE

As The Ashley was the first to report, Hunter’s father Casey Johnson has been in a heated custody battle with his mom since early last year. On November 18, a judge ruled in favor of Hunter’s dad and awarded him temporary joint custody of Hunter while the case continues to play out in court.

Starcasm has obtained the court documents from the custody case, and there is a lot of information that should help viewers better understand the reality of Hunter’s family situation. We will start with a bullet point list of highlights, then we will provide a comprehensive timeline of events in the case with excerpts from the actual court documents.

UNEXPECTED HUNTER JOHNSON CUSTODY BATTLE HIGHLIGHTS

• Mom Stacie Riddle had full custody of Hunter after he was born in July of 2011, and dad Casey Johnson was ordered to pay $60 a week in child support. There was no formal visitation schedule because Stacie and Casey were “cooperating with each other.”

• Casey fell behind on his child support early on, but there doesn’t appear to have been any issues after 2015.

• Bella Vaughn gave birth to her and Hunter’s son Wesley Kristopher on March 20, 2025. One month later, Hunter’s dad Casey Johnson filed for full custody of Hunter.

• Casey Johnson claimed Hunter lived with him full time until 2024, at which point he moved in with his mother. Casey stated Hunter was allowed to “move in with his girlfriend who became pregnant soon after.” He also alleged that Stacie Riddle provided Hunter with marijuana, didn’t maintain steady employment, and “does not make the minor child go to school.” Casey claimed Hunter’s mom “is creating an unstable and unwholesome environment for the minor child.”

• Hunter’s mom Stacie Riddle fired back by claiming Casey “has demonstrated a pattern of abusive behavior” toward Hunter and “has not established a meaningful relationship” with him.

• Casey filed a motion to require Stacie to take a hair follicle drug test because he had reason to believe she was “using and/or abusing prescription/illegal drugs and/or other substances.” Casey revealed Stacie “has a history of drug abuse and being admitted to rehab for drug abuse in the past” before adding that Stacie “has been acting erratic and exhibiting the same signs of her past drug use.”

• Stacie later filed a motion requesting Casey be drug tested. She claimed he “may be abusing illegal substances and/or illicit drugs,” but she did not mention any history of drug use. The judge signed off on both drug testing requests. There are no docket entries with the results from the testing.

• Casey filed a motion for contempt claiming Stacie “or someone at her request” called the Department of Human Services Hotline on him, resulting in Hunter being interviewed. Casey stated “the hotline call was done as a form of harassment” and Stacie should be “held in contempt, put in jail, and fined” as a result. Stacie denied making the call.

• A motion filed by Casey in August of 2025 claimed he had not been allowed to see Hunter in more than a year. Stacie refuted Casey’s claim a couple weeks later saying he and Hunter were together in January of 2025. She added that Casey canceled on a scheduled trip to the batting cages in February of 2025 and Casey had not tried to contact Hunter in more than six weeks.

• On August 22, 2025, Stacie filed a motion asking the court to appoint an attorney ad litem for Hunter. Her motion was granted and an attorney was appointed to represent Hunter in February of this year.

• The judge issued a temporary order granting joint custody of Hunter to Casey and Stacie on November 18, 2025. The order stated the custody arrangement would follow a week on / week off schedule. Hunter is not allowed to stay overnight with a “romantic partner.”

UNEXPECTED HUNTER JOHNSON CUSTODY BATTLE TIMELINE

July 4, 2011 – Hunter Johnson is born to parents Casey Johnson and Stacie Riddle. Casey and Stacie were never legally married.

November 1, 2013 – Stacie files a complaint for child support against Casey.

December 30, 2013 – Casey files an answer agreeing that custody and child support should be established. His answer affirms that Stacie “has physical custody of the minor child, and she should be awarded the care, custody, and control of the minor child in that the natural mother is a fit and proper person to have the permanent care, custody and control of the minor child.” Casey requests that a formal visitation schedule be established.

January 2, 2014 – Casey is ordered to pay $60 a week for child support, plus $12 a week to cover unpaid support up to that point. He is also “ordered to provide and maintain health care insurance for the benefit of the minor child(ren) when reasonably available” through his employer.

July 3, 2014 – Casey files a motion to dismiss his request for a formal visitation schedule. “Defendant and Third-Party Defendant are cooperating with each other concerning Defendant’s visitation with the minor child, and Defendant does not wish to pursue his request to establish a formal visitation schedule at this time.”

July 11, 2014 – Casey’s motion is granted and the custody case is closed.

August 31, 2015 – A motion for citation was filed against Casey Johnson for unpaid child support. In the motion, the Arkansas Office of Child Support Enforcement claimed, in part:

That CASEY D. JOHNSON has willfully refused and failed to comply with said Order and should be jailed accordingly; CASEY D. JOHNSON has accrued arrearage thereunder since JANUARY 02, 2014, in the amount of $324.00 as of the last day of JULY 2015, and that the State of Arkansas, Office of Child Support Enforcement and /or its assignor is entitled to a judgment in said amount, or the amount of arrearage as of the date of the hearing.

September 25, 2015 – Casey is ordered to appear in court for the unpaid child support.

December 3, 2015 – A hearing is held in regard to Casey’s unpaid child support. The judge’s order states Casey owed $600 as of OCTOBER 31, 2015. “Income withholding of child support shall commence immediately, including withholding from worker’s compensation.” Casey is also ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $200.00.

NEARLY 9 YEARS GO BY WITH NO COURT FILINGS (Aside from wage notice entries for Casey’s employers)

September 17, 2024 – A motion is filed for a modification of child support based on a Casey’s income changing by more than 20% since the original amount was set.

March 20, 2025 – Bella Vaughn gives birth to Wesley Kristofer, her child with Hunter Johnson.

April 24, 2025 – Casey files a motion to establish custody and visitation.

There is clear and convincing evidence that it is not in the best interest of the minor child for the parties to be awarded joint custody. Therefore, [Casey] should be awarded full custody and [Stacie] should be awarded visitation as deemed appropriate at a final hearing. In the alternative, the Court should find that a material change of circumstance exists and award [Casey] full custody subject to every other weekend visit.

June 27, 2025 – Hunter’s mom Stacie files a response to Casey’s motion to establish custody and visitation.

[Stacie] states that [Casey] has not established a meaningful relationship with the minor child, H.W.J. (DOB: 07/11). [Casey] has consistently failed to participate in the child’s extracurricular activities or demonstrate involvement in the child’s daily life. [Casey] has maintained a relationship with the minor child for less than one year and has demonstrated a pattern of abusive behavior toward the minor child during that limited period. Further, [Casey’s] Motion fails to set forth the circumstances of a material change since the Order of Support was entered on or about January 2, 2014…

[Stacie] asserts that [Casey’s] Motion to Establish Custody & Visitation is legally insufficient on its face. While [Casey] may have standing as a legal parent, the Motion fails to state any sufficient factual basis to support an award of custody or visitation under applicable Arkansas law. [Casey] has not demonstrated a meaningful relationship with the minor child nor shown that an award of custody or visitation would be in the child’s best interests. Accordingly, dismissal of the Motion is warranted.

July 7, 2025 – Casey files an answer denying Stacie’s allegations. No additional allegations are made.

July 11, 2025 – Casey files multiple motions, including an amended motion to establish custody and visitation with specific allegations against Stacie.

Under information and belief, the minor child was living with [Casey] full time and moved back with [Stacie] in 2024. [Stacie] then allowed the minor child to move in with his girlfriend who became pregnant soon after. Further, [Casey] believes that [Stacie] provides the minor child with marijuana and does not make the minor child go to school. [Stacie] also does not maintain a steady job. [Stacie] is creating an unstable and unwholesome environment for the minor child.

Casey’s other filings on this day included a motion to set/modify child support, a motion for hair follicle and urine drug testing, and a motion for a temporary hearing.

CHILD SUPPORT MOTION

Since the entry of the Order, there has been a material change in circumstance that warrants a modification in child support. Specifically, the minor child is not currently living with [Stacie]. [Casey] should cease paying child support and arrears to [Stacie] and the Court should reevaluate child support when custody is determined. Therefore, based upon the above-mentioned reasons, [Casey] requests that his current child support and arrears obligation be terminated immediately or that his current obligation be modified/reduced to reflect an award of support consistent with the Arkansas Family Support Chart.

DRUG TESTING MOTION

[Casey] is under information and belief that [Stacie] is using and/or abusing prescription/illegal drugs and/or other substances. This proceeding concerns the welfare and custody of a minor child. Under information and belief, [Stacie] has a history of drug abuse and being admitted to rehab for drug abuse in the past. Recently, [Stacie] has been acting erratic and exhibiting the same signs of her past drug use. [Casey] asks that this Court order [Stacie] to submit to a ten (10) panel hair follicle drug test dating back at least one hundred and eighty (180) days as well as submit to a urine drug test to take place within 24 hours of [Stacie] being served with an Order for said testing… [Casey] requests that the Court order [Stacie] to release the test results to the counsel for [Casey] and [Stacie]. [Casey] will pay for the testing but prays that he be reimbursed for the cost of the tests if [Stacie] should test positive for any illegal substance.

July 15, 2025 – The judge grants Casey’s motion for hair follicle testing.

[Stacie] shall submit to a HAIR FOLLICLE DRUG TEST that tests back for the past one hundred and eighty (180) days. [Stacie] shall submit to said testing within twenty-four (24) hours of receiving this Order. The Court will consider any failure to comply with this Order as a positive test absent a showing of extreme circumstances that would prevent [Stacie] from complying.

July 15, 2025 – Casey completes the online ASH Program for Shared Parenting.

July 22, 2025 – Stacie files an order requesting hair follicle drug testing on Casey.

Based upon information and belief, [Casey] may be abusing illegal substances and/or illicit drugs. To ascertain the certainty of [Casey’s] drug use, if any, [Stacie] requests that [Casey] submit immediately to a one hundred eighty (180) day hair follicle test with extended opiates and levels of the presence of any substance.

July 22, 2025 – Stacie also files her response to Casey’s amended motion for custody in which she denies his allegations and makes some of her own.

[Stacie] states that [Casey] has not established a meaningful relationship with the minor child, H.W.J. (DOB: 07/11). [Casey] has failed to participate in the child’s extracurricular activities or demonstrate involvement in the child’s daily life. [Casey’s] relationship with the minor child has existed for less than one year and has been marked by a pattern of abusive behavior toward the child during that time. Furthermore, the Motion fails to allege facts establishing a material change in circumstances since the entry of the Order of Support on or about January 2, 2014.

July 25, 2025 – The judge grants Stacie’s motion to have Casey drug tested. He is required to get tested within 24 hours of being served with the order.

Some time between July 11 and August 6, 2025 – A call is made to DHS about Casey.

August 6, 2025 – Casey files a motion for contempt claiming Stacie “or someone at her request” called the Department of Human Services Hotline on Casey.

Less than thirty (30) days after the filing of the Amended Motion to Establish Custody and Visitation and over one (1) year since [Casey] has been allowed to see the minor child, it is believed that [Stacie] or someone at her request as called the Department of Human Services Hotline on [Casey]. Under information and belief [Stacie] willingly subjected a young child to a Hamilton House interview just to attempt to get a “leg up” on a custody case. [Stacie’s] actions are willful, intentional and in direct violations of this Court’s orders. The hotline call was done as a form of harassment and is a direct contradiction from the so stating the mental wellbeing of the child is paramount. This Court should schedule a Show Cause Hearing and [Stacie] should be ordered to appear, and show cause, if any she can, why she should not be held in contempt, put in jail, and fined for her violations of this Court’s orders. [Casey] should be awarded her costs and attorney’s fees due to [Stacie’s] failure to comply with this Court’s ordered obligation.

August 20, 2025 – Stacie files a response to the motion for contempt and denies that she called the DHS Hotline, or had anyone else call. She also provides evidence debunking Casey’s claim that he had not been allowed to see Hunter in more than a year.

Pleading affirmatively, [Stacie] did not make a phone call nor have a third party make a phone call on her behalf to the Department of Human Services Hotline. On or about October 5, 2024, the minor child attended [Casey’s] family golf trip. On or about January 26, 2025, the minor child asked [Casey] to go eat at Chili’s with him and buy a new pair of shoes after. The minor child did go eat with [Casey] at Chili’s and went with [Casey] to buy a new pair of shoes on or about January 26, 2025. On or about February 22, 2025, the minor child and [Casey] had planned to go to the batting cages. [Casey] stood the minor child up on this occasion. The last time [Casey] contacted the minor child was on July 4, 2025, wishing the minor child a happy birthday.

August 22, 2025 – Stacie files a motion asking that an attorney ad litem be appointed to represent Hunter in the custody battle.

Certain issues in this matter have arisen causing concern for the best interests and welfare of the minor child involved, and, as such, an Attorney Ad Litem should be appointed for the minor child of this matter.

September 23, 2025 – Casey files a motion claiming he wants to see Hunter but is not being allowed.

[Casey] hereby gives the Court formal notice of his desire to exercise visitation with the minor child and also gives the Court notice that he is not being allowed any contact or visitation with the minor child.

November 18, 2025 – The judge issues a temporary order granting joint custody of Hunter to Casey and Stacie. The order forbids Hunter from staying overnight with a “romantic partner.”

A Judgment of Paternity was entered in this matter on or about January 2, 2024 establishing the First Defendant as the father of the minor child, H.W.J. born 2011. However, no custody or visitation was established. The parties agree and the Court finds it is in the best interest of the minor child that the parties shall be awarded joint custody following a week on / week off schedule off schedule with exchanges Mondays at 8:00 a.m. First Defendant shall begin his week on November 17, 2025. The parties agree, and the Court finds, that due to the parties spending equal time with the minor children and equally splitting the cost of childrearing, educational and extracurricular expenses, no child support shall be awarded at this time.

Both parties shall use all reasonable efforts to maintain free access to information regarding the minor child and to create a feeling of affection between the other parent and the minor child neither shall do anything to hamper the natural development of the child’s love and respect for the other party…

…The parties are enjoined and restrained from harassing and/or making derogatory comments or remarks about the other or permitting others to do so in the presence of the minor child. Any discussions involving the minor child shall go through [Casey] and [Stacie] not any other relatives or step-parents. The minor child shall be immediately enrolled with the Van Burn School District and both parties shall be listed on all school related paperwork. Both parties shall make sure that the minor child attends school daily unless there is a valid reason for missing (illness, etc.). Both parties shall keep the other parent notified of school issues and work together to make sure the minor child completes all schoolwork. Neither party shall allow the minor child to stay overnight at a romantic partner’s house or allow the minor child to have a romantic partner stay overnight at their home.

February 2, 2026 – The court appoints an attorney ad litem for Hunter.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com