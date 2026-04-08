UNEXPECTED Hunter’s dad sues for custody of grandson Wesley

The contentious battle for custody of 13-year-old teen dad Hunter Johnson from TLC’s Unexpected continues to play out in Arkansas court. In a shocking new twist, Hunter’s dad Casey Johnson is expanding his scope as he sues Bella’s mom Falen Vaughn for custody of Hunter and Bella’s son Wesley.

As The Ashley was first to report, Casey Johnson filed a petition to establish paternity, custody, and other relief earlier today.

In summary, the petition asks to legally establish Hunter’s paternity of Wesley. Casey is also suing for custody of his grandson because Kris and Falen Vaughn’s home “lacks appropriate supervision and structure necessary for minor parents caring of an infant.”

CASEY JOHNSON SUES FOR CUSTODY OF GRANDSON WESLEY

There’s no real need for a recap of Casey Johnson’s petition because it speaks for itself quite succinctly. A lengthy excerpt from the filing is included below. Names have been substituted for terms such as Petitioner (Casey Johnson) and Respondent (Falen Vaughn).

Once again, Casey’s filing misspells Falen’s first name. The filing also states that Casey does not know what Wesley’s legal last name is and lists his first two initials as W.C. However, it appears that Wesley’s middle name is Kristopher, which is likely in honor of Bella’s dad.

CASEY JOHNSON PETITION EXCERPT:

Casey Johnson requests that this Court enter an Order establishing paternity and determining that Hunter Johnson is the legal father of said minor child W.C. (last name unknown) born 2025.

There is clear and convincing evidence that it is in the best interest of Wesley, that custody be awarded to Casey Johnson, as parent and next friend to Hunter Johnson.

The current environment at Falen Vaughn’s home lacks appropriate supervision and structure necessary for minor parents caring of an infant.

Upon information and belief, Falen Vaughn’s household fails to provide adequate oversight and enforce reasonable boundaries, allowing immature decision-making and conduct without appropriate adult intervention, thereby placing the child at risk.

Upon information and belief, Bella Vaughn has been permitted to engage in age-inappropriate conduct, including public social media activity and discussions of a sexualized or otherwise mature nature. Such conduct reflects a lack of appropriate guidance and does not promote the maturity and judgment required of a custodial parent of an infant.

Under information and belief, the household further fails to maintain appropriate boundaries, including permitting inappropriate interactions and a lack of structure during a critical period following Wesley’s birth. These conditions demonstrate a failure to prioritize stability.

#UNEXPECTED The situation with Hunter and his dad isn't exactly how it's being portrayed on the show. His dad has been fighting for custody and scored a major win in November. Details: https://t.co/RztleP5MLU pic.twitter.com/eV67VYhxp0 — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 24, 2026

Hunter Johnson’s relationship with Wesley has been improperly restricted. Hunter is only permitted to see Wesley at the Falen Vaughn’s residence and meaningful, independent parenting time is not allowed. This limitation interferes with the development of a normal parent-child relationship and demonstrates an unwillingness to foster that relationship.

The environment at Bella Vaughn’s residence reinforces peer-level decision-making rather than providing the adult guidance necessary for appropriate parenting.

In contrast, Hunter Johnson is supported by responsible adults and resides in a stable, structured home environment with appropriate supervision at Casey Johnson’s home. Casey is willing and able to provide for the child’s needs and ensure the child’s health, safety, and welfare are prioritized.

Casey Johnson also requests that he be awarded custody of Wesley as parent and next friend to Hunter Johnson, with Hunter’s primary residence to be in the home of Casey which provides a stable and appropriately supervised environment suitable for the care of an infant. The Court should set visitation for Falen Vaughn as it’s deemed appropriate.

Casey Johnson will provide and maintain a more stable and wholesome environment for Hunter Johnson, and Wesley.

In the alternative, should the Court not award sole custody to Casey Johnson, he requests joint custody.

That child support should be set in accordance with Arkansas law and Administrative Order. No. 10.

That the Court’s Standard Order for Medical and Dental Expenses should be implemented.

Casey Johnson respectfully requests that the Court order that the minor child’s surname be changed to that of the father.

WHEREFORE, the Petitioner, Casey Johnson as parent and next friend to Hunter Johnson, prays that this Court enters an Order granting his Petition; for a reasonable attorney’s fees; costs; and all other relief to which he may be entitled whether specifically prayed for herein or not.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com