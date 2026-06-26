Deon Derrico Says 12 of His 14 Children Are With Him After Karen Derrico’s Arrest, Denies Hacking Her Email

Deon Derrico is speaking out after his ex-wife, Karen Derrico, was arrested in Nevada and accused of making threats against him and their children.

The former Doubling Down With the Derricos star appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show, where he addressed Karen’s arrest, denied claims from her legal team that he was behind the alleged threatening emails, and shared what he says has been happening inside the family since the accusations escalated.

Karen, who starred alongside Deon and their 14 children on TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, has been charged with harassment, violating a temporary protection order, preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying through threat of violence, and aggravated stalking constituting domestic violence. She has denied wrongdoing through her attorney, who has publicly claimed the allegations are fabricated and accused Deon of sending the emails himself.

Deon firmly denied that accusation while speaking with Fraser.

“To say that I hacked her computer, her emails,” Deon said, before pushing back on the idea that he had the technical ability to do so.

“Anyone that knows me when I type, I type like a chicken getting seeds off the ground. I have to look at my finger when I touch the letter.”

He continued, “I am saying that my ability to be tech savvy — I am not tech savvy in no shape, form, or fashion.”

Deon added, “I rebuke, deny any of those allegations. It’s allegations, no different than she has been charged with, so it is one of those things we will have to watch and see play out. I absolutely deny ever hacking into anyone’s account.”

The case stems from alleged messages prosecutors say were sent to Deon, including threats against him and the children if they sided with him. Karen’s attorney has disputed the allegations and reportedly argued that the emails were not actually written by Karen.

In one of the most emotional portions of the interview, Deon claimed that some of the children became so afraid earlier this year that they began sleeping in his bedroom.

“So, our three girls, they saw and felt the same thing,” Deon told Fraser. “They started and to this day they are sleeping in my room. They commandeered my room, locking the door, making sure that they felt safe for myself and wanted me to put a lock on their door.”

He said he believes their fear was connected to the alleged threats.

“I think it was a result of her having threatened to kill them,” he said.

Deon also told Fraser that most of the couple’s children are currently staying with him. When Fraser asked where the children are now, Deon replied, “I have 12 out of our 14.”

“The day that happened, they asked me to go by there and pick up the additional minors that were at her home,” he said. “So I went there, I got the additional minors. The two other children are still there.”

Deon and Karen divorced in June 2024 after years of documenting their life as parents to 14 children on TLC. At the time of their divorce, the former couple had publicly presented a united co-parenting front, making the current allegations especially shocking to longtime viewers of the family’s show.

During the interview, Deon also discussed his relationship with his mother, GG, who became a fan favorite on Doubling Down With the Derricos. He said the fallout from Karen’s arrest and the alleged threats has unexpectedly brought him and GG closer.

“Good, GG has been faced with some serious health challenges, as you can imagine,” Deon said when Fraser asked how GG is doing. “It’s ironic the breaking up or shall I say the explosion of this situation really catapulted GG and I.”

According to Deon, GG had often supported Karen in past family conflicts.

“GG has always been on Karen’s side, for the most part,” he said. “She has really always backed Karen. For her to finally say, ‘Yeah, this is too much, she shouldn’t have done this.’ Then Karen stopped reaching out to GG.”

Deon also addressed whether he believes there is another man in Karen’s life who could be influencing the situation. When Fraser asked whether there was anyone he considered a potential threat, Deon named David Brody, whom he described as Karen’s business partner connected to her company, A Better Day.

“They go into schools and provide tutoring services at various schools around the valley,” Deon said.

He claimed Brody had previously presented himself as supportive of Deon and Karen working through their issues.

“I would vent to him ironically about she and I,” Deon said. “He seemed genuine and wanting us to work it out. He never said anything negative against her.”

Deon said he did not initially believe Karen and Brody were having an affair, but he claimed Brody’s involvement in Karen’s legal situation raised concerns for him.

“I didn’t gather from Karen nor him that they were in an affair,” he said, “but the monies that I know he has been spending helping her with her legal. He has been paying for her legal and other things.”

Deon’s comments come after Karen’s attorney denied the allegations against her and accused Deon of fabricating the threats. Deon, meanwhile, has maintained that the legal process should play out and has denied being behind the emails.

Deon also spoke to Us Weekly about the emotional toll the situation has taken on the family.

“I still love her as a mother of my children. But I do not like her at all. I don’t like what she’s done,” Deon told the outlet, adding that he does not like that the children have been pulled into the conflict.

He also said he is trying to stay focused on the children amid the ongoing legal situation.

Doubling Down With the Derricos premiered on TLC in 2020 and ended in 2024, the same year Deon and Karen’s divorce became final.

For now, the criminal case remains ongoing. Karen has denied wrongdoing, and Deon’s claims in the podcast have not been adjudicated in court.