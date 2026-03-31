UNEXPECTED Tasha says Isabella’s grandma provided fentanyl that caused Isabella’s dad’s death?

The father of Unexpected mom Isabella Leal-Stone passed away in July of 2024 at the age of 43. Four days after Isabella’s dad died, his mother was arrested for drug trafficking when police found drugs in her home.

Isabella’s mom Tasha Leal-Stone posted photos of her mother-in-law’s mug shot and arrest details on Facebook and thanked the local police department. “Couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Tasha wrote in the caption. “May your Son and Daughter RIP.”

Two days later, Tasha made another Facebook post with the mug shot photos of her mother-in-law and a man she was arrested with named Chris. She added the following message:

If you’re loved one was a victim of [mother-in-law] or Chris please reach out to me or one of my daughters It is time to stop them💯 #murderers #fentanyldealers #stopthem #justiceforbucky #justiceforbub #justiceforkatie #justiceforallthatoverdosedbecausetheysuppliedthem your daughter son and granddaughter deserved so much more.

Tasha’s aunt passed away in June, 2021 at the age of 43. In the obituary for Isabella’s dad it mentions he had a niece who preceded him in death.

12 days after Isabella’s dad passed away, Tasha shared a post on Facebook after finding out her husband’s cause of death. “Just got off the phone…” Tasha wrote. “Bub did not die from a seizure. He died from bad fentanyl…. Let that sink in….3 different types of fentanyl. What killed him was the fentanyl derivatives.”

One of Isabella’s aunts was in jail in December of 2024 and was recognized by the jail’s Facebook page for graduating from a jail program. Tasha commented on the jail’s post and seemed to suggest her sister-in-law was working with her mother-in-law.

“Wonder if they got one for how to overcome providing drugs that kill people.🤷‍♀️” Tasha wrote. “For real,” Isabella replied.

Tasha continued to make allegations against her mother-in-law in March of 2025. She shared a fentanyl Awareness post and added this caption:

I pray for everyone that has had to bury their child because of overdose! Except that one poor soul who has had a hand in 2 of her children’s deaths and a granddaughter. I won’t say any name -cough cough [mother-in-law’s name]- not sure how she lives with herself. But she hasn’t ever really been Mother of the year anyway!! 🤷‍♀️

As of the time of this article being written, Isabella’s 64-year-old grandmother is listed as being on probation by the Department of Corrections website. Isabella’s aunt is not listed at all.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com