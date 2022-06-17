Detroit resident Ashley Williams was celebrating her 34th birthday on May 31st, 2022 with family and friends. She was having an amazing time until her mother called with car trouble.
According to Ashley’s GoFundMe page to raise money for medical costs, Ashley and her fiancé picked up her mom and took her back to the birthday party, where she proceeded to get intoxicated. At the end of the night, they took her mom back to her house and Ashley came inside to use the bathroom.
When inside the house, Ashley noticed that her mother was muttering and talking to herself. She seemed to snap at some point she started ranting about her kids.
Ashley told her mom she didn’t ever take responsibility for anything, which triggered her to hit Ashley. Ashley says she remembers pushing her mother away and her fiancé getting in between them.
That’s when the mother ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.
“She stabbed me right in my heart. The only thing I could do, I was in shock,” Ashley told Fox News 2. “Only thing I really recall is her coming at me like with the knife, like I didn’t even see my mom — I saw a demon, a real demon. She had veins in her head her eyes were popping out.”
Ashley thankfully survived the stabbing but had to have two open-heart surgeries, which had complications. Even though her mother severely wounded her and damaged her health, Ashley still loves her mother, forgives her, and doesn’t want her to go to prison “for a long time.” However, she does want her to get help.