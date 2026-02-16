“Death Is Easier Than This”: Emails Show Sarah Ferguson Asked Jeffrey Epstein for a Job and Bankruptcy Advice

Newly disclosed emails have revealed additional details about the financial difficulties experienced by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in the late 2000s, as well as her unexpected outreach to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for assistance.

The correspondence, made public by the U.S. Department of Justice, suggests Ferguson turned to a number of wealthy figures as she grappled with debts reportedly totaling around £6 million.

At the time of the emails, Ferguson was still widely known as the Duchess of York despite her divorce from Prince Andrew. A lucrative endorsement deal with Weight Watchers had recently ended, and the documents portray a woman overwhelmed by mounting obligations and shrinking income streams.

In one email dated May 16, 2010, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty in a Florida court to charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant?”

In one email, Ferguson allegedly described the situation as “so so demoralising” and wrote that she was “about to freak with exhaustion,” even remarking that “death is easier than this.”

Ferguson contacted Epstein in 2009 while he was nearing the end of a jail sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In one message, she reportedly wrote:

“Jeffrey, you are [a] true friend,” before asking for advice on a proposed financial rescue deal from British billionaire John Caudwell.

Caudwell had discussed a potential business arrangement that could help clear her debts, though a spokesperson later confirmed no agreement was ever signed and that he had no contact with Epstein.

Epstein allegedly advised that the deal be put in writing.

Emails suggest Epstein discussed Ferguson’s finances extensively with David Stern, a London-based businessman described as having connections to the Royal Family.

Some of the correspondence portrays a strikingly dismissive tone toward Ferguson. In one exchange, Epstein allegedly wrote that it was “time to be serious” and suggested treating her “like a girlfriend that has cheated,” to which Stern reportedly replied that the approach was “working.”

Other messages depict frustration with what was described as slow financial data collection and disorganization surrounding Ferguson’s business affairs.

In a lengthy email signed “Sarah,” she reportedly emphasized the need for professional management:

“It is imperative I employ a CEO or Manager who sorts all of my life out… I am one person, and I cannot be my accountant, brand police manager, personal assistant, TV manager, etc.”

One proposal discussed hiring a chief executive to oversee her finances, with significant spending potentially requiring Epstein’s approval, though it is unclear whether such a plan ever moved forward.

The emails indicate Ferguson explored multiple paths to stabilize her finances, including: potential investments from billionaires, brand endorsements, television projects, selling jewelry, and bankruptcy preparations.

At one point, she reportedly introduced Stern to a Russian businessman who might finance her ventures if the revenue prospects justified the risk.

The businessman later stated he was unaware Epstein had been involved in any discussions.

By 2010, the correspondence suggests Ferguson was still facing serious monetary pressure. She was reportedly being sued by a law firm, and emails indicate Prince Andrew may have contributed financially toward her obligations.

Soon afterward, the situation escalated when the News of the World secretly filmed Ferguson apparently offering access to Prince Andrew for £500,000 ($717,649), a scandal that generated global headlines.

“I very deeply regret the situation and the embarrassment caused,” Ferguson said. “It is true that my financial situation is under stress however, that is no excuse for a serious lapse in judgement and I am very sorry that this has happened. I can confirm that The Duke of York was not aware or involved in any of the discussions that occurred.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions. The Duke has made a significant contribution to his business role over the last 10 years and has always acted with complete integrity.”

Despite the turmoil, Ferguson ultimately avoided declaring bankruptcy. Creditors were reportedly offered partial repayment, and a television series with Oprah Winfrey’s network later helped ease her financial burden.

Sarah Ferguson has not commented on the emails.