BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK Did Nam Laks return to Thailand after graduation?

Nam Laks was introduced to American reality television audiences during season one of the hit Netflix series Bling Empire: New York. The East Coast version of Bling Empire features many predominant Asians, including those who are a part of the group the ‘Slaysians.’
Dubbed the “Blair Waldorf of Thailand,” Laks brings her Gossip Girl vibe to the screen by highlighting her rich family and self-admitted ‘spoiled’ attitude.
In the finale we learn that after graduating from university her parents have threatened to cut her off if she cannot find a way to support herself in New York. The alternative? Return to Thailand.
So where did Nam Laks end up?
Who is Nam Laks?
Nam Laks, 29, star of Bling Empire: New York is a socialite and fashion influencer from Thailand who had travelled to New York City to pursue further education and see if she could make it in America.
After graduating with a Masters degree from the prestigious Columbia University, Laks was pressured by her parents to find a job. If she couldn’t – she would be forced to return to her homeland if she wanted to continue to be supported financially.
The self proclaimed “Daddy’s girl” wanted to make it work in New York, but as of the season finale of Bling Empire: New York we weren’t sure if she was going to succeed.
Where is Nam Laks now?
According to her Instagram, Laks did end up returning to Asia to spend time near her family and enjoy her home country.
Does this mean she didn’t find a job? From what we can tell, she is pursuing many ventures… though they might not be able to compete with her father’s estimated 300-400M net worth.
Nakorn Laksanakarn, a successful Thai businessman was the previous CEO of the Bangkok-based Natural Park PCL (NPARK) Not much is known about the rest of her family – though we do know she is the youngest of three siblings who she spends time with when she is at home.
Recently telling Prestige magazine of her next move, Laks says:
My aspirations in life? Hmmm… well, I’m not going to tell you everything, you guys will just have to find out! And you’ll hopefully see it in the next season! (laughs). You’ll see soon where I end up. As for what I’m currently doing, I’m just taking some time off to be with my family and friends back home, and helping out with the business.
Season two of Bling Empire: New York is not yet confirmed, but you can watch season one on Netflix now.
