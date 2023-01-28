Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino welcomes second child after prison stint

It’s a girl for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino!
The Jersey Shore star is loving life with a new baby after some difficult years due to addiction, homelessness and an 8 month stint in jail!
The Situation
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino burst onto the scene in 2009 with Snooki, Vinny, and the rest of the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore.
The popular reality series ran for six seasons and inspired several spin-offs like Snooki & Jwoww and Double Shot of Love.
Currently starring on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sorrentino is happy to be healthy, working, and enjoying life with his wife Lauren. It has been a crazy ride for the muscular reality star though, full of amazing ups and dramatic downs.
Jersey Shore star goes to jail
The lowest of the low for The Situation came when the government caught on to his tax fraud scheme.
In 2014 he, along with his brother Marc, were indicted for conspiring to defraud the United States government for allegedly failing to pay taxes on almost $9 million in income between 2010-2012. In 2018, (Sorrentino) pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and then served an eight-month prison sentence.
The comeback is always greater than the Setback 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu
— Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019
After jail, the star had trouble getting back on his feet. Sorrentino battled an addiction to prescription painkillers which led him to become broke and homeless.
A Sober Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino has been sober for seven years now, opioid-free and experiencing a second chance at life.
In an Instagram post from 2021, Sorrentino spoke of being grateful for his sobriety journey and wants to help others who were in his ‘situation’:
Getting help for my addiction and working through my struggles allows me to be present every day for the rest of my days and I am so grateful for it. You can have this too! Don’t be afraid to ask for help and remember the hardest part is taking the first step. There are professionals out there waiting to help you. If you’re looking to get started on the path to sobriety, please call my team at 📱888-270-5712 @banyantreatmentcenters @thehopedealer
Another Jersey Shore baby
Since marrying his wife Lauren Pesce in 2019, the couple has welcomed two children. Their first baby, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, was welcomed in 2021.
It’s a girl for the Sorrentinos! Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino was born earlier this week, making this the perfect family of four.
It looks like The Situation is on the right path and we couldn’t be happier! Congratulations to Mike and Lauren Sorrentino!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com