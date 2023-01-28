Several injured during filming of Netflix ‘Squid Game’ reality competition

The highly anticipated Netflix reality series Squid Game: The Challenge is already engulfed in scandal.
The show, which will follow 456 contestants as they do physical and mental challenges to compete for a gigantic prize, has reportedly caused several injuries to its cast.
Squid Game: The Challenge premise
Brandon Reigg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, gave the rundown on what we can expect from The Challenge:
Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.
Netflix series details
We don’t know much about what the series will entail, but we do know this:
- There will 10 episodes total, meaning it will likely only be a few short months before the winner is crowned.
- The Challenge is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, part of ITV Studios.
- Executive producers of the series will be Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from the above mentioned Studio Lambert. They will be joining forces with The Garden’s John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown to execute the series.
- Squid Game: The Challenge is currently being filmed in the UK.
Injuries during Red Light, Green Light
The Netflix series is being filmed in secret, and much mystery surrounds the competition.
Cast members, however, are blowing the whistle on some of the tight-lipped details, including several injuries reportedly suffered on set.
Contestants spilled to The Sun,
Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long. It was like a warzone. People were getting carried out by medics but we couldn’t say anything. If you talk then you’re out.
Filming will resume next month, with the streamer Netflix downplaying the events:
Netflix, Studio Lambert and The Garden takes contributor care as one of its highest priorities and regular toilet breaks, water and food are categorically standard practice on production.
Apparently 100’s of contestants were eliminated after the first challenge.
The future of Squid Game
Squid Game the original series was officially renewed for season 2, so there will be plenty for fans to indulge in. The scripted version of the Squid Game still holds the record for Netflix’s most watched series of all time.
There is no release date for the reality competition series yet, but we are eagerly awaiting The Challenge after hearing this piping hot tea!
