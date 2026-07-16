90 Day Fiancé’s Armando Rubio Says Daughter Hannah Has Brain Bleed as He Is Denied Entry to U.S.

The TLC star remains in Mexico while his 13-year-old daughter undergoes testing at a Phoenix hospital.

90 Day Fiancé star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is facing a devastating family emergency after his 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with bleeding in her brain.

The frightening ordeal began when Hannah called Armando crying and told him she did not feel well. Armando said he immediately noticed that one side of her face appeared to be drooping and that she had lost strength on one side of her body. He rushed her to a local doctor in Mexico, where her vital signs reportedly appeared normal despite the alarming neurological symptoms.

Because the family lives in a smaller community without the equipment needed to investigate Hannah’s symptoms fully, she was transferred to a larger hospital. Armando and his husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier, eventually made the difficult decision to send her across the border for more advanced medical care.

Doctors in Yuma, Arizona, performed additional testing and discovered blood in Hannah’s brain. With the cause of the bleeding still unknown, she was airlifted to Phoenix for evaluation by a more specialized medical team.

Despite undergoing multiple scans, doctors had not determined what caused the medical emergency as of Thursday, July 16. Armando said the latest MRI had provided “no answers” and that doctors were considering a more invasive procedure involving access through Hannah’s neck in hopes of locating the source of the bleeding.

The uncertainty has been especially agonizing for Armando because he has been unable to be with his daughter at the hospital.

Armando, who is still completing the process of obtaining permission to live in the United States with Kenny, said he went to the border seeking temporary humanitarian entry. However, his request was denied. He told Page Six that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor said that type of request was not being granted at the port of entry. Armando and his legal team were reportedly exploring another emergency visa option.

“Every parent wants to be at their child’s bedside when they’re sick,” Armando said, describing his inability to hold or comfort Hannah as the hardest experience of his life.

In a tearful follow-up video, Armando admitted he was terrified by the lack of answers.

“I miss my baby girl,” he said before adding, “I don’t want to lose her.”

Kenny, who had been in Ohio attending a family funeral when the emergency began, has since traveled to Phoenix and is staying with Hannah at the hospital. Armando’s mother and other relatives are also reportedly by her side while Armando remains in Mexico.

Kenny later shared a message from Hannah thanking viewers for their prayers and support.

“Hannah told me to tell you all, thank you for all the love she is receiving,” Kenny wrote, adding that she was touched by the response from the 90 Day Fiancé community.

A family friend also launched a fundraiser to help cover Hannah’s unexpected medical care, emergency transportation and related expenses. Armando has continued to thank supporters while asking them to keep Hannah in their thoughts and prayers.

Armando and Kenny were introduced to viewers during the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The couple met through an online support group for gay fathers before Kenny moved to Mexico to build a life with Armando and Hannah. They later married in Mexico, with Hannah playing a central role in their wedding and their life together.

As of publication, the family has not announced what caused the bleeding in Hannah’s brain. Doctors are continuing to perform tests while Armando works to obtain permission to enter the United States and reunite with his daughter.