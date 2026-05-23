90 DAY FIANCÉ Thais Mendes arrested for domestic battery 2 days after Patrick filed for divorce

Within two days of 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes filing for divorce, his wife Thais Mendes was arrested for domestic battery.

According to court records first shared by Kiki and Kibbitz, Thais was charged with domestic battery (first offense) on Friday, May 22. Thais posted her $3,000 bond and was released. She has a hearing scheduled for July 20.

The day Thais was charged with domestic battery was the same day TMZ broke the news that Patrick Mendes filed for divorce on Wednesday, May 20. Court filings as of Friday indicated Thais had not been officially served with the divorce paperwork at the time. It’s unclear if Thais found out about the divorce via the media.

Starcasm also revealed on Friday that Patrick owed a bank and two credit card companies more than $141,000 prior to filing for divorce. He was sued by all three within a nine-week period in 2025. A default judgment was entered against Patrick in all three cases.

Neither Thais nor Patrick have addressed their divorce or her arrest publicly. A rep for the couple did issue the following statement to TMZ about the divorce:

Out of respect for everyone involved, we believe it’s important not to jump to conclusions or contribute to speculation before all facts are properly clarified. Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex, and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved. Our focus right now is simply ensuring that everyone is safe and supported. We appreciate the public’s understanding and ask for respect regarding their family and personal privacy during this time.

Starcasm is currently working on getting a Thais Mendes mug shot photo from her arrest. We will be sure to update when we have that, or if there are any other major developments.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com