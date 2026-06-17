PLATHVILLE Veronica says Micah Plath is living in his truck, Moriah used meth, and more

Micah Plath was noticeably absent from most of the eighth season of Welcome To Plathville, including the Season Finale scene in which the rest of the family gathered together to talk about and remember Joshua Plath.

After playing such a big role in Season 7, many Plathville viewers have been openly wondering…

WHERE IS MICAH PLATH?

Micah Plath’s ex Veronica Peters went on Instagram live late last month and shared some updates on Micah.

“Micah is up to not much of anything,” Veronica said. “He installs fences, lives in his truck, goes back to Georgia often,” she continued.

“He was dating another real estate agent. Her biggest sale was cheaper than my investment property, but that’s okay,” Veronica said.

In addition to Micah’s current situation, Veronica also answered questions about Micah’s past — including why he left Lost Angeles.

“Micah was in a very bad situation with people taking advantage of him,” Veronica claimed. “He had no money. He lived on a couch of Snoop Dogg’s assistant dog walker, yada yada. And he had no money. He couldn’t afford rent and he got into trouble with this weird man named [Raffles Vaughn XL?].” (It’s difficult to be sure what name Veronica said.)

MORIAH DOES METH? ISAAC DOES DRUGS?

Veronica answered questions about pretty much every member of the Plath family. Early in the stream, she stated that Moriah Plath has used meth.

“How do you know Mariah used meth?” a viewer asked later.

“Because I watched it,” Veronica answered.

Moriah wasn’t the only one Veronica claimed used drugs. “Isaac does drugs,” she stated. “He smokes weed all the time. They’re high half the time.”

“Do you have proof of the drug use?” another commenter asked. “You know they’ll deny it.”

“I don’t think to take pictures of illicit drug use when it’s happening,” Veronica replied.

TEEGAN’S ONLYFANS

Of course Veronica was asked about Teegan’s supposed OnlyFans account, and Veronica doubled down on her infamous claims.

“I know Tegan had it,” Veronica insisted. “She deleted it…Like, I will stand on that hill.” Why no proof? “I didn’t take a screenshot when I really should of, but I Didn’t think it would be that big of a thing.”

[There are recaps of Veronica’s live stream online claiming that she talked about a lot of other topics, including Kim Plath’s drinking, Micah’s alleged drug use, the side of Lydia viewers don’t get to see, and more. This article includes only those things Veronica said that could be verified by watching video clips that have been re-posted.]

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com