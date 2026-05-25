90 DAY FIANCÉ Thais Mendes battery charge dropped by DA EXCLUSIVE

The domestic battery charge against 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Thais Mendes has been dropped.

Thais was arrested late last week — just two days after her husband, Patrick Mendes, filed for divorce and asked for full custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

According to the court docket, the District Attorney’s office denied the charge over the weekend. The docket simply states “DA Denial,” which Neil Shouse from the Las Vegas Defense Group explains:

In Las Vegas, a D.A. denial means that prosecutors have reviewed the police report and evidence regarding your arrest or citation and decided not to file formal criminal charges against you at this time.

It’s important to note that prosecutors may elect to reopen the case later, but Neil Shouse says “most denied charges stay denied.”

Neither Patrick nor Thais have made a public statement about her arrest, but Thais did share a photo gallery on Instagram on Sunday, and she thanked her supporters in the caption.

Thais’s caption:

Lately ❤️🙌

Thank you guys for so so so much love and support! Love you all!

–

Ultimamente 💕

Obrigado por todo amor e apoio que to recebendo de vcs! Amo vcsss #new #life #love #support #gratidão

90 DAY FIANCÉ CAST SHOW SUPPORT FOR THAIS

In the comments of Thais’s Instagram post, several 90 Day Fiancé cast members shared their support. Below are some examples.

KARA BASS: Love you honey 🫶🏻

PAOLA MAYFIELD: Always here for you ❤️ @thaisramoniee ❤️

CORTNEY REARDANZ: ❤️❤️❤️

ELISE BENSON: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

AMANI JLASSI: You got this Thais can’t wait to see you in your thriving era

ALLIYA DE BTISTA: ❤️❤️

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com