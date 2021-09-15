On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya Elliott spoke with her daughter Amour’s father, X’Zayveon, about when he might be getting out of prison.
“You said you might get out in a year,” Kiaya mentioned.
“I didn’t go up for parole yet,” X’Zayveon replied. “When I go up for parole, that’s when I will get my answer back. It’s looking good though.”
As we previously reported, X’Zayveon was up for parole in July of 2019 and April of 2020. He was rejected both times. Scroll down to find out how his most recent parole hearing went on July 19 of this year.
“Why did they deny it last time?” Kiaya asked.
“Because I haven’t been locked up that long,” X’Zayveon explained.
“Oh, you gotta serve a certain amount of your sentence,” Kiaya said.
X’Zayveon said “Yeah” and added that he has to serve “at least two and a half” years before they will let him out.
Later in the conversation, Kiaya told X’Zayveon that she hoped that let him out. “I ain’t got that long left,” he assured her. “I hope I get out too.”
Here’s a clip featuring the scene:
Did X’Zayveon get out on parole?
X’Zayveon had another parole hearing on July 19 of this year, but unfortunately the result was the same. He was denied yet again with the following reasons provided as to why he was denied:
• Serious nature and circumstances of your offense(s).
• The Board concludes that you should serve more of
your sentence prior to release on parole.
• You need to show a longer period of stable
adjustment.
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, X’zayveon’s scheduled release date is exactly one year after his most recent parole hearing, which would be July 19, 2022. That is roughly six months earlier than the January 9, 2023 release date reported in November of 2019.
X’Zayveon was serving a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of felony counts of possession of a firearm (Under 18), felon in possession of weapon or ammunition (Not Firearm), and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was initially arrested on August 18, 2018 and sentenced on February 7, 2019.
X’Zayveon’s previous parole denials
X’Zayveon has been denied parole a total of three times, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. He stated in his on-screen conversation with Kiaya that the reason for his previous denial was “because I haven’t been locked up that long.” While that is inherently true, there were actually more specific reasons provided at his hearing.
JULY, 2019 PAROLE DENIAL REASONS:
• Extensive criminal record.
• Serious nature and circumstances of your offense(s).
• The Board considers you to be a risk to the community.
APRIL, 2020 PAROLE DENIAL REASONS
• Release at this time would diminish seriousness of crimeSerious nature and circumstances of your offense(s).
• You need further participation in institutional work and/or educational programs to indicate your positive progression towards re-entry into society.
• You need to show a longer period of stable adjustment.
• Your prior failure(s) and/or convictions while under community supervision indicate that you are unlikely to comply with conditions of release.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.
