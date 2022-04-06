Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant mom Rachel Beaver’s ex Drew Brooks is currently back in jail in Tennessee where he is facing a charge of homicide: attempted murder.
According to jail records, Drew was booked just after midnight on April 6. Court records indicate that the charge stems from an incident on April 3. The warrant for Drew’s arrest was issued on the same day as the alleged offense, so he was wanted for 3 days prior to his capture.
Drew is currently being held without bond and he has a court date scheduled for Monday, April 18.
In Touch was the first to report Drew’s latest arrest, but unfortunately there is no additional information at this time.
Here are Drew Brooks’ mug shot photos from the arrest:
Drew is no stranger to a jail cell, including multiple arrests earlier this year. According to In Touch, Drew was cited for criminal trespassing on March 1. The 22-year-old was caught on a Walmart surveillance camera after being “previously banned from the property due to shoplifting” on January 16.
Two days after being busted for trespassing, Drew was back at Walmart yet again — but this time he wasn’t just trespassing.
According to the police report exclusively obtained by In Touch, the arresting officer conducted a vehicle search on Drew while patrolling a Walmart parking lot in Madisonville, Tennessee, and found a firearm concealed insider [sic] a black ski mask in a Subway sandwich bag in his car.
Here is a timeline of Drew’s prior criminal charges compiled from Tennessee court records:
9/30/2018 – THEFT BETWEEN $O-$1,000 (NO VERDICT LISTED)
3/7/2019 – UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSS WEAPON (NO VERDICT LISTED)
8/24/2019 – ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (NOT PROSECUTED PER WAIVER OF PROSECUTION)
1/17/2020 – RECKLESS DRIVING (GUILTY), DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (GUILTY)
4/25/2020 – CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (GUILTY), CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (GUILTY)
9/28/2020 – THEFT OF PROPERTY $2,500-$10,000 (GUILTY)
10/2/2020 – EVADING ARREST (GUILTY), SIMPLE POSS.SCH VI (GUILTY), FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GUILTY)
1/23/2022 – SCH I HEROIN (DISMISSED), PARAPHERNALIA (DISMISSED), REVOKED LICENSE (DISMISSED)
3/1/2022 – CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (DISMISSED)
3/4/2022 – UNLAWFUL CARRYING / POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (DISMISSED)
4/6/2022 – ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE (OPEN)
Drew Brooks is the father of Rachel Beaver’s 3-year-old daughter, Hazelee.
