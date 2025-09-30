TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver’s mom Stephanie hospitalized after surgery, GoFundMe started

A GoFundMe campaign has launched for the mother of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver.

Stephanie Beaver is currently recovering from major surgery and has been told it will take 4-6 weeks to heal. Details from the GoFundMe campaign, started by Stephanie’s mother, Janice Bollen:

My daughter Stephanie has been in the hospital and very sick for the past 3 weeks with a really bad infection that required major surgery in her colon. The surgery was only supposed to be 4 hours long, but when they went in, it was so much worse than they thought, so it ended up taking 8 hours. She now has five holes and a very large C-section-sized cut in the lower part of her belly. Since all this happened, she had to close her restaurant down for now. That means no income coming in. She has her regular personal bills like rent, her car etc. and business bills to pay and now expensive hospital stay and surgery bills, along with any medication they want her to take. The doctors told her it was going to take 4-6 weeks to heal enough to even get to where she needs to be. Stephanie is a well-known, respected member of her community and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. So please, if you can find it in your heart to help this amazing woman in her time of need, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much in advance.

Stephanie shared a link to the GoFundMe on her Instagram account, but didn’t provide a caption or additional information.

“What is this?” a commenter asked.

Stephanie’s explanation:

to gofundme that my mother placed up for me for my huge hospital and surgery bills rent car payments.Restaurant bills help for the bills that I have fallen out of for almost a month now.And I will not be recovered for another 426 weeks.I am on a walker and can’t stand for a long period of time

Rachel Beaver shared a link and a message in her Instagram stories. “Everyone please pray for my mom & check out her go fund me,” Rachel wrote. “She had a very serious surgery & is on bed rest for the next 2 weeks & cannot work or life or really move much.”

We wish Stephanie a speedy recovery 🤗

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com