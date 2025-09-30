|

TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver’s mom Stephanie hospitalized after surgery, GoFundMe started

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom Rachel Beaver's mother Stephanie Beaver hospitalized after surgery, GoFundMe started to help during recovery

A GoFundMe campaign has launched for the mother of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver.

Stephanie Beaver is currently recovering from major surgery and has been told it will take 4-6 weeks to heal. Details from the GoFundMe campaign, started by Stephanie’s mother, Janice Bollen:

My daughter Stephanie has been in the hospital and very sick for the past 3 weeks with a really bad infection that required major surgery in her colon. The surgery was only supposed to be 4 hours long, but when they went in, it was so much worse than they thought, so it ended up taking 8 hours. She now has five holes and a very large C-section-sized cut in the lower part of her belly.

Since all this happened, she had to close her restaurant down for now. That means no income coming in. She has her regular personal bills like rent, her car etc. and business bills to pay and now expensive hospital stay and surgery bills, along with any medication they want her to take. The doctors told her it was going to take 4-6 weeks to heal enough to even get to where she needs to be.

Stephanie is a well-known, respected member of her community and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. So please, if you can find it in your heart to help this amazing woman in her time of need, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much in advance.

Stephanie shared a link to the GoFundMe on her Instagram account, but didn’t provide a caption or additional information.

“What is this?” a commenter asked.

Stephanie’s explanation:

to gofundme that my mother placed up for me for my huge hospital and surgery bills rent car payments.Restaurant bills help for the bills that I have fallen out of for almost a month now.And I will not be recovered for another 426 weeks.I am on a walker and can’t stand for a long period of time

Rachel Beaver shared a link and a message in her Instagram stories. “Everyone please pray for my mom & check out her go fund me,” Rachel wrote. “She had a very serious surgery & is on bed rest for the next 2 weeks & cannot work or life or really move much.”

We wish Stephanie a speedy recovery 🤗

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

Teen mom Madisen Beith's dad Nick and Christina engaged
|

TEEN MOM Madisen Beith’s dad Nick and Christina are engaged

ByAsa Hawks

We have some great news to report about Teen Mom Young and Pregnant star Madisen Beith’s dad Nick! The fan-favorite grandad is now engaged to his buckeye bae Christina! Christina broke the news over the weekend with an Instagram gallery of fun photobooth pictures that included herself holding a sign that reads: “My fiancé is…

TEEN MOM Jade Cline confirms new split from Sean Austin, family restaurant still a go
| |

TEEN MOM Jade Cline confirms new split from Sean Austin, family restaurant still a go

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline confirms that she and Sean Austin have broken up again. The on-again, off-again couple reconciled late last year, but rumors began to swirl earlier this year when they both stopped posting about each other on social media. On Tuesday, Jade announced that she was bored on Instagram…

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant cast full names bios social media links
| | | | |

Teen Mom Young And Pregnant cast full names, social media links, and more info

ByAsa Hawks

MTV surprised everyone Monday by revealing they will be premiering a brand new Teen Mom series with all new moms titled Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. For those of you super anxious to know more about the cast before the March 12 premiere, we spent WAY TOO MANY hours online gathering up lots of information,…

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant Rachel Beaver's ex Jacob Russell arrested
| |

TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver’s ex Jacob Russell arrested for domestic assault

ByAsa Hawks

When MTV viewers were first introduced to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant mom Rachel Beaver, she was uncertain if the father of her daughter Hazelee was her ex Drew, or Drew’s best friend, Jacob. The love triangle caused a lot of drama on the show, and it was later determined that Drew was Hazelee’s dad….

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant Shen says son Bariki Bar Smith was arrested after scuffle with Ashley Jones
| | |

TEEN MOM Shen says Bar arrested after Ashley was driving drunk and they got into a scuffle

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant grandma Shenandoah “Shen” Williams is no stranger to spilling a little behind-the-scenes tea, and this week was no exception as she revealed to her social media followers that her son Bar was arrested last month in California after an altercation with Ashley. Shen says the whole thing started because Ashley…

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant group texts
| | | | |

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant cast group texts leaked FULL RECAP

ByAsa Hawks

The drama between the young moms of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is spilling over to social media after group texts were leaked by Kayla Sessler featuring the women arguing over whether or not they would be attending the Teen Mom 2 Reunion. The online drama started after Kayla expressed her frustration at production for…