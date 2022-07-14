TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver’s ex Drew Brooks arrested for falsifying drug test

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant mom Rachel Beaver’s ex Drew Brooks pleaded down from a murder charge to reckless aggravated assault late last month. The father of Rachel’s daughter Hazelee was released on June 28. 16 days later, Drew is back behind bars.
According to jail records, Drew was booked today just before noon. He has been charged with “falsification of the results of a drug test” and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to be in court on August 25.
As a result of his reckless aggravated assault conviction, Drew received a two-year suspended prison sentence. He was placed on probation, which I assume included drug testing, until April of 2024.
Drew’s drug test falsification arrest is just the latest in a long string of legal issues for the 22-year-old. We’ve compiled an updated timeline of Drew’s criminal charges based on Tennessee court records:
9/30/2018 – THEFT BETWEEN $O-$1,000 (NO VERDICT LISTED)
3/7/2019 – UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSS WEAPON (NO VERDICT LISTED)
8/24/2019 – ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (NOT PROSECUTED PER WAIVER OF PROSECUTION)
1/17/2020 – RECKLESS DRIVING (GUILTY), DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (GUILTY)
4/25/2020 – CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (GUILTY), CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (GUILTY)
9/28/2020 – THEFT OF PROPERTY $2,500-$10,000 (GUILTY)
10/2/2020 – EVADING ARREST (GUILTY), SIMPLE POSS.SCH VI (GUILTY), FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GUILTY)
1/23/2022 – SCH I HEROIN (DISMISSED), PARAPHERNALIA (DISMISSED), REVOKED LICENSE (DISMISSED)
3/1/2022 – CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (DISMISSED)
3/4/2022 – UNLAWFUL CARRYING / POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (DISMISSED)
4/6/2022 – ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE (DISMISSED), RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (GUILTY)
7/14/2022 – FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (PENDING)
Drew Brooks’ legal issues and stints in jail have previously been featured on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. It’s unclear if the attempted homicide charge and arrest and/or his arrest today will be included on the season currently airing on MTV.
