GOLD RUSH Dakota Fred Hurt diagnosed with brain cancer

We have some very unfortunate news for Gold Rush and Gold Rush: White Water viewers. Fan favorite miner Dakota Fred Hurt has been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.
“I’ve lived a full 80 years of an interesting life,” Fred said in a press release announcing his diagnosis. “If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I’ll have another adventure to share with you folks.”
The press release states that “a range of options for possible treatment is being developed.”
“Despite the rough news, he remains in good spirits,” the release adds.
Dakota Fred shared a link to the press release on his Facebook page and simply wrote, “Yup, it is true.” The comments quickly filled up with words of love and support. Fred shared this reaction:
I would like to thank all of you for your well-wishes.
I’ve always appreciated all you folks out there that have followed our adventurous exploits.
Thanks Y’all!
Fred
In typical Dakota Fred fashion, he attempted to steer the sad news into something positive by encouraging the numerous fans he posed for selfies with over the years to share them in the comments.
“Hey I know this post is rotten news. Hell, let’s turn it into something positive,” Fred wrote in the comments. “Over the years I’ve actually met thousands of you. You took pictures. No one except you and a few others have seen your picture. Will you share our selfie with all of us? I think it would be a cool thing to do.”
Here’s Fred’s Facebook post so you can access the comments. It also has a link to the official press release:
Fred’s Gold Rush co-star, and on-screen rival, Todd Hoffman shared this reaction to the cancer news on his Facebook page:
The rumor is true the Dakota Fred has brain cancer and it’s serious. I just called him. I’m actually been friends with him all this time and I call him regularly and just chat about projects. I talked to him today little about his issue and also a little about his private faith. They are doing a bunch of testing on him.
He’s a good man and he’s a good American that exemplifies the adventurous spirit of the early pioneers. He’s lived an adventurous life with so many adventures I’m sure it would take forever to tell the stories. I raise my glass to Dakota Fred. We are here if you need us. T
We’ve been a big fan of Dakota Fred’s for a long time — especially his wonderful sense of humor. Our thoughts are with him, his many friends, and his family.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com