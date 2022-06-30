Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant dad Drew Brooks was released from jail earlier this week after being arrested in April on a charge of “homicide: attempted murder” stemming from an alleged stabbing incident.
As The Sun was first to report, Drew pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless aggravated assault on June 27. According to criminaldefenselawyer.com, reckless aggravated assault is a Class D felony in Tennessee.
As a result of his guilty plea, Drew received a two-year suspended prison sentence. He was released from jail custody on June 28 and is currently on probation until April of 2024.
Drew, who is the father of Rachel Beaver’s daughter Hazelee, was arrested on April 6 after allegedly stabbing a friend during a heated argument. Here is an excerpt from the police report obtained by The Ashley:
On April 3rd, 2022 at approximately 2:14 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to Sweetwater Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a stabbing that took place at [redacted] Road.
Upon arrival myself and Sgt Ray Haynes spoke with [the victim] as he was being loaded into an ambulance. He was being transported to the landing pad to be taken by air to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
[The victim] stated that he was in an altercation with Drew Brooks at his home at [redacted address]. [The victim] stated that during the altercation, Mr Brooks stabbed him in the lower left stomach area. [The victim] also stated that there were several witnesses to this incident. I did make contact wit [sic] two witnesses whom gave similar accounts to what had occurred.
I then responded to the address of the incident and did locate a medium sized blood stain on the dirt road where [the victim] said the stabbing took place. This did occur in Monroe County, Tennessee.
Drew’s reckless aggravated assault conviction is just the latest in a long string of legal issues for the 22-year-old. We’ve compiled an updated timeline of Drew’s criminal charges based on Tennessee court records:
9/30/2018 – THEFT BETWEEN $O-$1,000 (NO VERDICT LISTED)
3/7/2019 – UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSS WEAPON (NO VERDICT LISTED)
8/24/2019 – ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (NOT PROSECUTED PER WAIVER OF PROSECUTION)
1/17/2020 – RECKLESS DRIVING (GUILTY), DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (GUILTY)
4/25/2020 – CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (GUILTY), CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (GUILTY)
9/28/2020 – THEFT OF PROPERTY $2,500-$10,000 (GUILTY)
10/2/2020 – EVADING ARREST (GUILTY), SIMPLE POSS.SCH VI (GUILTY), FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GUILTY)
1/23/2022 – SCH I HEROIN (DISMISSED), PARAPHERNALIA (DISMISSED), REVOKED LICENSE (DISMISSED)
3/1/2022 – CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (DISMISSED)
3/4/2022 – UNLAWFUL CARRYING / POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (DISMISSED)
4/6/2022 – ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE (DISMISSED), RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (GUILTY)
Drew Brooks’ legal issues and stints in jail have been featured on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. It’s unclear if the attempted homicide charge and arrest will be included on the current season that premiered Tuesday night (to VERY low ratings).
