TEEN MOM Madisen Beith divorcing Christian Wilson, hasn’t spoken to her dad in a year

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’s Madisen Beith (Madisen Wilson) announced on Monday that she is divorcing her husband Christian Wilson.

The announcement was made via a Tik Tok video in which Madisen was lip syncing a divorce announcement. “Me announcing my divorce on a random Thursday…” Madison wrote over top of the clip. “Meanwhile my friends who knew the marriage was over before it began: 👁️👄👁️”

Madisen shared more details in the caption:

And yes… the same man I PROPOSED TO threatened to leave me if I went back to school. (Mind you, the only reason I stopped in the first place was getting pregnant at 15.) If you come from a toxic background and someone instantly feels like “home”… please RUN. 🚩

A commenter expressed sympathy for Madisen and added that she hoped Madisen and her daughter were doing OK. “We’re actually doing great, better than ever,” Madisen replied. “I just pray my girl processes it okay. She’s seen more than I wish she had, but I’ll spend the rest of my life making sure she grows up in peace 🤍.”

Madisen seemed to tease a new relationship in a Tik Tok video posted last week. The very brief video features an arm and someone’s legs in the background. “A love I prayed for… for me and my baby 🕊️,” Madisen captioned the clip.

UPDATE — Madisen shared a Tik Tok clip with multiple photos, include several images with a new man:

“Sometimes God sends someone who reminds you your story isn’t over yet 🖤,” Madisen captioned the clip, which also featured some disturbing text exchanges that appear to be Christian. “And for the first time, I praise Him for every step that led me to this moment🤞🏼,” Madisen added.

Madisen and Christian were married July 11, 2024 in Arkansas. The marriage came after a rather tumultuous relationship that included multiple break ups as it played out on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and 16 and Pregnant.

Madisen and Christian share daughter Camille, who turned 6 earlier this month.

Congratulations to #TeenMom Madisen Beith as she got married earlier today! Who did she marry? Was it Camille's dad Christian? We've got the answers! https://t.co/KFiSwpCjHt#TeenMomYoungAndPregnant — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 11, 2024

MADISEN BEITH AND DAD NICK NO LONGER SPEAKING

In another update on Madison Beith, she revealed in December that she hadn’t spoken with her dad, Nick Beith, for a year.

Madisen shared a Tik Tok with a song by Jessie Murph, who had just revealed she hadn’t spoken to her dad in close to a year. Madisen wrote over the clip in quotes: “You’ll regret going no contact with your dad when he dies.”

Madisen added at the bottom: “Yeah.. I won’t be the only one carrying regret.”

Below is her caption for the clip:

People love to warn you about grief – but never acknowledge the grief that came before the boundary. #ProtectYourPeace #NoContact

“Wait, y’all went no contact?!” a commenter asked. “Yep it’s been a year,” Madisen replied.

#TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant Madisen Beith's dad Nick and his former fiancée Christina are now married! Check out the wedding photos, and watch the video posted by Madisen! 🎊🤵🏻👰🏻🎉 #CONGRATULATIONS https://t.co/TVKWHWyvCq pic.twitter.com/lMcl1GJ9kK — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 15, 2021

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com