TEEN MOM Kiaya Elliott’s ex X’Zayveon welcomes baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom Young and Pregnant dad X’Zayveon as he welcomed his second child, a baby boy, on Thursday!
Kiaya Elliott’s ex (and father of Amour) has been posting hints about being a dad again for a couple months on social media. Then, earlier today, he surprised his followers with photos of his newborn son, Kylen!
“I’m a Proud Daddy of 2 Now,” X’Zayveon captioned the gallery. “Welcome Home Baby Kylen💙🧸.”
Based on the photo and video of Kylen, he appears to have been born premature. The certificate seems to verify that by indicating Kylen weighed just under 2 pounds when he was born.
X’Zayveon didn’t share any additional information about his newborn son. However, he did tag someone in the gallery that looks to be Kylen’s mom. Her name is Aiyanna and her private Instagram account is under the name @_aiyannaaa.__.
Mom and dad interacted in the comments of the gallery:
AIYANNA: Proud of you dada 🥺🫶🏽
X’ZAYVEON: You welcome mama bear❤️
Kylen joins four-year-old big brother Amour in X’Zayveon’s growing family. Unfortunately, Kylen will not have a chance to appear on MTV any time soon as The Ashley revealed in March that Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been cancelled after three seasons.
X’Zayveon legal troubles
Teen Mom Young and Pregnant fans are well aware of the fact that X’Zayveon was in prison when his son Amour was born in December of 2018.
In January of 2019, X’Zayveon was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of three felonies: possession of a firearm (under 18), felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
X’Zayveon was released from prison on May 9, 2022 after serving more than three years of his five-year sentence.
However, the inmate-turned-reality-star found himself back in some legal trouble late last year. According to court records, X’zayveon was initially reported for a probation violation in October and a warrant was issued at that time. X’zayveon was later arrested and booked on December 6. Court dockets indicate that a bond was granted on December 15.
X’Zayveon was back in court on January 6 and was found guilty of violating his probation on all three of his felony convictions. He was given a one-year suspended sentence and was back on Instagram in a couple days.
It’s unclear what X’Zayveon did to merit the probation violations. He was consistently sharing photos and videos of himself on social media with various firearms, including an appearance in a friend’s music video. That video begins with this message:
WARNING Any props used in this video that show resemblance to any illegal materials are merely props and should not be taken seriously. Don’t try this at home.
I checked court records while putting this post together and could find no new cases for X’Zayveon since his January probation violations hearing.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com