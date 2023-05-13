90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise star Jordan Mason shocked her gal pals when she revealed on camera that she had taken out a home equity line of credit to finance a business venture in Grand Cayman with her Caribbean captain bae Everton.
“I recently bought a big plot of land in Grand Cayman, and Everton and I are going to develop it together,” Jordan explained during a confessional, after dropping the bomb on her friends Heather and Alexia.
“It was all his idea, and I trust his vision,” Jordan continued. “My plan is to build apartments there, and maybe a little restaurant.”
Heather asked Jordan how she managed to pay for the land. Jordan took a deep breath. “Um, a home equity,” she revealed. “So, I pulled it out of the house.”
Jordan later revealed that the land is in her name, but she signed a power of attorney giving Everton legal rights to the property as well. Jordan then admitted to her friends that she “transferred six figures to buy this piece of land.” They were just as flabbergasted as you’d expect.
How much money did Jordan borrow?
Jordan mentioned that she funded the Grand Cayman land purchase using the equity she has in her Texas home. A search of property records confirms Jordan recently took out a home equity line of credit. Actually, she took out two!
In July of 2021, Jordan opened a home equity line of credit with a $60,001.00 credit limit.
13 months later, in August of 2022, Jordan entered into another home equity line of credit agreement with a credit limit of $215,000.00!
How was Jordan able to get that large of a credit line when the house featured on the show doesn’t appear to be anything extravagant? Surely an eight-foot privacy fence doesn’t add that much value, right?
We’ve got more receipts! Jordan purchased the three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,565-square-foot home in July of 2015 — when she was still married. The purchase price was $169,900, according to Zillow.
As I’m sure our American readers are well aware, real estate prices in the United States have skyrocketed recently. Jordan’s house is now valued at just over $344k, according to the Redfin estimate, and just over $350k, according to Zillow.
I’m not sure how large of a down payment Jordan made, or how much of the principal she has paid in the past eight years. But, when your property value more than doubles, it certainly opens the door for a substantial home equity line of credit!
The property records seem to back up Jordan’s claim that she spent “six digits” on land in Grand Cayman. However, it’s still up for debate whether it was wise to leverage her house to finance apartments and a restaurant in the Caribbean. And it CERTAINLY doesn’t seem wise to give power of attorney to the land you purchased to a Caribbean tour boat captain with multiple baby mamas and a propensity for handing out money to anyone who asks!
To see how Jordan and Everton’s relationship (and business venture) pans out, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC, and streaming on Discovery+.
