It’s the end of an era! After 12 years (and 30 SEASONS!?), Chanel West Coast is leaving MTV’s Ridiculousness to pursue other endeavors — including her very own reality series.
After teasing a big announcement on social media, Chanel finally broke the news earlier today. “After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I’m sad to say goodbye to the show,” Chanel told Variety in a statement.
“It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer,” Chanel added, revealing that she had inked a deal with MTV Entertainment and Paramount. “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen.”
What will Chanel be executive producing? Her own reality series for one thing! Variety reveals that Chanel’s deal will allow her to “executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series.”
Chanel certainly has plenty in her life that would make for potentially great reality show content! She’s a recording artist, a new mom, and she has her own line of swimwear. The only question will be whether or not she will be able to bring in viewers given that she is most well known for sitting on a couch and laughing at funny video clips from the internet.
Chanel is optimistic, and she’s thrilled to have the chance to prove that she is much more than her Ridiculousness persona. “I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me,” she said in her statement.
The newly minted executive producer shared a screen cap of the Variety headline on Instagram and added an appreciative statement:
I’m SO excited for this next chapter! To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu series tv show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well. Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching & supporting me & thank you @mtv & @paramountco for this amazing opportunity! Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon 😘
For those of you wondering if perhaps Chanel was jumping off a sinking ship, Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek recently assured everyone that there will be lots more Ridiculousness coming your way. Like, LOTS more! Check out our tweet with Rob’s post about how they are ramping up production on the show:
MTV continues its inevitable transition into a 24/7 Ridiculousness channel by filming 336 EPISODES this year! (Am I reading that right?!) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Sfiu4lYjV9
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 15, 2023
It’s unclear if Chanel’s new series will be slotted to air on MTV. It might be difficult finding a slot between Ridiculousness and Catfish episodes. 😉
Congratulations to Chanel! We are excited to see her get the chance to show TV viewers what she is like off the Ridiculousness stage. We’ll wrap up this article with a Chanel compilation video from her time on Ridiculousness. It was posted by MTV hours ago, so I assume it was at least partially in honor of her announcement.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com