Which Netflix Matchmaker has a better success rate: Sima Aunty or Aleeza Ben Shalom?

Netflix is on a roll with it’s matchmaking shows! We’re breaking down who you should trust to find you love… Indian Matchmaking‘s Sima Taparia (Sima Aunty) or Jewish Matchmaking‘s Aleeza Ben Shalom.
See how much these stars charge for their matches and who has the better success rate…
Netflix Matchmaking series
Netflix has introduced audiences to TWO cultural matchmaking shows and fans can’t get enough! First, Indian Matchmaking premiered in 2020 and has blessed us with 3 seasons.
Jewish Matchmaking just premiered in May 2023 and already has a host of fans on social media.
While audiences have agreed that these matchmakers are where it’s at… neither show has had that easy of a go when it comes to featuring actual successful pairings.
When it comes to Sima Aunty and Aleeza Ben Shalom, are either of them really that good at matchmaking? Let’s break it down…
Matchmaker cost
Sima Taparia, more affectionately known as Sima Aunty, comes with quite the price tag if you’re hoping to find your Indian match.
Taparia charges both partners in the match, and rakes in approx. Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 or $1,330 to $8,000 per client. Multiply that by two and you’ve got a successful business… even when she isn’t successful with her outcome.
Ben Shalom charges a more modest $997 for her “Soulmate Clarity” package which includes a 90-minute on on one with the matchmaker, however her rates can go up to nearly $8000-9000 as well, depending on how aggressive your matchmaking needs are.
Matchmaker success rate
Both matchmakers boast better success rates off their series than they do with their tv matches. Many have noticed, for example, that so far Indian Matchmaking has a 0% match rate over the course of its 3 seasons.
After watching 2 seasons of Indian match-making, Sima Aunty from Mumbai didn’t arrange even one shaadi. She definitely sucks at her job and needs to be sacked. Isse zyada matchmaking toh KJO kar rha Koffee with Karan me.
— The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) August 18, 2022
That certainly doesn’t mean she’s bad at her job, Sima Aunty doesn’t pay attention to her matchmaking numbers because, as she tells Today, it’s not really up to her…
If the destiny is there, if the couple is aligned together, then it happens. But my way is just to show them the biodata and to match them, that’s all. In India, they say birth, marriage and death — these three things are not in our hands.
Jewish matchmaker saves Netflix docu-reality show
Aleeza Ben Shalom has already notched 200 Jewish matches on her belt, she is not stopping there. https://t.co/H0fuFgWLlY
— Ynetnews (@ynetnews) May 7, 2023
Aleeza Ben Shalom is a little more transparent when it comes to her numbers. At the beginning of Jewish Matchmaking she claims to have assisted in upwards of 200 successful matches.
As of her television debut however, none of the couples paired on the show have “made it to the chuppah.”
Matchmaking viewers weigh in
So, if the success rate is up in the air and the prices are relatively the same, which matchmaker should you hire? Fans definitely have an opinion when it comes to personality, at least:
Sima Aunty seems to be still stuck in the past. If the kids in todays generation refuses to get married early or remain independent, it doesn’t mean we don’t listen or disrespect our elders. It’s our life and our happiness. Times have changed. #IndianMatchmaking
— Dushi Albaneasy (@bingewatchers1) April 25, 2023
Aleeza Ben Shalom is a good matchmaker,she gives her clients what they’re looking for,is compassionate, emotionally intelligent&aware of the current dating culture.She doesn’t tell anyone to settle for less 60-70%. Sima Auntie is a sexist fraud in comparison. #JewishMatchmaking
— maybe she born w bars maybe iss trauma~typo king (@WocDonnaTartt) May 4, 2023
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com