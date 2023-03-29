Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is no stranger to botched cosmetic procedures. Who could forget her viral swollen lips that resulted in her appearance on the Botched reality series?
During her Botched episode, Farrah was warned by Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow that if she pursued getting any more fillers or lip implants, she could permanently damage her face. As pretty much everyone is well aware, Farrah did not heed the doctors’ warning.
Farrah recently visited Saving Face in Austin, Texas to have some additional things injected into her face, and the experience did not go well. At all.
As you may have anticipated, Farrah’s bad experience resulted in one of her infamous one-star reviews on Yelp. Actually, it’s better than just “one of” her infamous one-star reviews on Yelp. It’s quite special! I would give this one-star review five stars!
Here is the photo shared by Farrah on the site, followed by her Yelp review of Saving Face in its entirety:
“I had a great first impression but then for some reason they didn’t want to match my chart, manipulative poor tactics, and purposely over added Botox to my face when I said filler & upsell me on exisomes when they kept ruining my under eye and cheek to the point no exisomes would help their horrid work.
“Face robbery is real and I wouldn’t trust my face with this company “Saving Face” as 3 woman on location couldn’t figure out how to listen to the client on filler rather than Botox.
“Being charged thousands of dollars to ruin my face is bullsh*t and not caring about hitting nerves with needles is insane to be in business and not know the human anatomy.
“I would post a picture but I’m famous and I don’t need their sh*tty work stuck on google. I had to go to a new location in New York to fix and clear my face of dents they created.
“Saving face is face robbery as they should be billed for what I had to pay to fix my face from them. A plastic surgeon in austin could not believe why they were purposely over filling Botox & then saying “oh well it’s a side effect – take a holiday” instead of taking accountability crediting the client back and stop lying!
“I can’t even smile properly because of these none skilled injectors. It’s horrible to be taken for money and your face altered SCAM at it’s finest. Austin tx deserves better 100!”
Farrah has her face fixed in New York
As Farrah mentions in her review, she had someone else in New York fix the “face robbery” committed by the “none skilled injectors” at Saving Face. Thankfully, we have online documentation of that as well!
Professional makeup artist Eve Chen performed some lip blushing on Farrah, which is semi-permanent makeup that is essentially tattooed onto the lips. She shared before-and-after photos of Farrah and revealed that the former reality star “was in town for a special film project.”
In the comments, Eve was asked why she pixelated Farrah’s eyes but still tagged her in the post. “That’s what she wanted,” Eve explained.
I don’t know enough to offer up an opinion on Eve’s lip blushing skills, but there may be no greater expert on the planet in terms of Photoshopping Farrah. So, let me take a moment to offer up my talents and see if I can’t fix this Face Photoshop robbery…
Here’s another “after” photo of Farrah with her eyes revealed and a little more color in her lips:
And here’s Farrah and her lips all glammed up and good to go:
What is Farrah’s movie project?
Eve Chen mentions in her Instagram caption that Farrah “was in town for a special film project.” What could that be? Perhaps a Backdoor Teen Mom sequel?
My guess is that it has something to do with the director’s cut of Axeman 2: Overkill coming out soon. In case you missed it, Axeman 2: Overkill is a slasher film in which Farrah Abraham plays the part of Fannie Rae Baker, “a crazed evangelical Christian hellbent on beating the word of God into anyone who turns a deaf ear to it.”
Farrah filmed in late 2014, but the movie got caught up in a legal battle that delayed its release until October of 2017.
The film’s Facebook page recently revealed that it is currently being edited and will be re-released as Axeman At Cutters Creek 2. The Axeman Instagram account posted a photo of the film being edited on a computer and mentioned in the caption: “We are putting the final touches on the special features for the DVDs and Blurays.”
Farrah shared a screen cap of that photo in her own stories on Monday with no additional commentary. Could it be that the “special film project” that Farrah is working on is recording commentary or some other segment as part of the DVD and Blu-ray special features? Makes sense to me!
VIDEO First trailer for Axeman II: Overkill movie starring @F1abraham & @RachelEReilly! https://t.co/abpMFXEHlG pic.twitter.com/COGOZWev6i
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 12, 2016
