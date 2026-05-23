UNEXPECTED Max’s dad Todd Schenzel dies after cancer battle

Unexpected‘s Max Schenzel just revealed his father, Todd Schenzel, died on Friday after battling brain cancer.

Max made the announcement with a photo collage in his Instagram stories. “R.I.P. Dad ❤️,” Max wrote on the collage. “Gone too soon. You will be missed dearly, I will walk this path knowing you are looking down on me. Time to make you even more proud.” Max concluded his message with “🖕 Cancer.”

Max also updated the caption for his Instagram post from last month in which he talked about his dad’s glioblastoma diagnosis. Below is Max’s gallery followed by his updated caption:

Life hit me harder than it ever has. Hearing my dad was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma changed everything overnight. It’s been the toughest thing I’ve ever had to face… mentally, emotionally, all of it. But in the middle of all that pain, I made a choice — I’m not folding. I’m still showing up. Still hitting the gym. Still going to church. pushing my mind and body when it would be easier to break. Because strength isn’t just built on good days… it’s forged in moments like this. We took a last-minute trip to Sedona, and honestly, it meant everything. Slowing down, being present, laughing, talking… I’m closer to my dad now than I’ve ever been. And that’s something I’ll carry with me forever. This season is heavy… but it’s also teaching me what really matters — time, love, and being there for the people who matter most. No matter what you’re going through… don’t quit. Show up anyway. 💯💪🏻 R.I.P dad May 22, 2026🕊️

Todd Schenzel was just 61 when he passed away.

#UNEXPECTED Max Schenzel reveals his dad Todd Schenzel is in the ICU after suffering a stroke. He was later diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RdiDPUoIhm — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 23, 2026

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com