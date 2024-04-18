TEEN MOM 2 Nathan Griffith released from jail

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith is a free man once again!
According to VINE and the Clark County Detention Center, 36-year-old Nathan was released earlier today. Under “custody detail,” VINE has “General Release.”
Nathan was booked on April 4 with his charge described as “specialty court sanction.” The court case referenced in the booking information provided by the jail is Nathan’s attempted battery by strangulation charge stemming from an altercation with his sister last year.
From our previous article about Nathan’s arrest:
The 36-year-old former reality star was given probation in veteran’s court after pleading guilty in September, but he missed a scheduled test earlier this year. Nathan checked himself into rehabilitation facility in February, reportedly due to his issues with alcohol.
According to court documents, Nathan had a status check on April 2. According to the minutes from the hearing, Nathan was “not present and in hospital.” the entry continues: “COURT ORDERED, matter SET for further Status Check.”
Nathan had another Veterans Court status check hearing on Tuesday. Currently there are no minutes available from the hearing.
According to the court’s website, the result of the hearing was “Court Reviewed Defendant’s participation in the program.” There is another status check hearing scheduled for May 7.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com