Why were the Tate brothers arrested? UK seeks to extradite them on 59 rape and trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested by US Marshals in Miami earlier today. A spokesman for the US Marshalls told the Associate Press the warrants for the Tate brothers’ arrests were sealed, and no additional information was provided as to their charges.

However, The Crown Prosecution Service in Great Britain issued a statement after Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were arrested revealing they are charging the brothers with 38 additional counts of rape and trafficking on top of the 21 charges they already faced.

“The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US,” Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said in the statement. “They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK.”

In regards to the new charges against the Tate brothers, CPS says Andrew Tate is facing 32 additional counts of rape, trafficking, assault, and offenses relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

The additional charges against Tristan Tate include “one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.”

The brothers were previously facing a total of 21 counts of rape, trafficking, and more.

FULL CPS STATEMENT ON TRISTAN & ANDREW TATE ARRESTS

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to bring further charges against brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate in relation to four further victims.

The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

The CPS has decided to prosecute Tristan Tate, 38, with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The offending is alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

The suspects were arrested by the US Marshal Service in the United States of America on July 18, 2026.

Following their arrest in the US, prosecutors will be seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges and the further charges which we have decided to prosecute.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Tristan Tate [15/07/1988] previously had charges against him for 11 counts including three counts of rape, six counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of human trafficking.

Andrew Tate [01/12/1986] previously had charges against him for 10 counts including three counts of rape, four counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.

The previous charges relate to three victims. The new charges relate to a further four victims.

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com