THE ULTIMATUM Blake Robertson arrested for alleged assault on Hayley Hendrich after filming

The Ultimatum Season 4 star Blake Robertson was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Hayley Hendrich, in October of last year. Season 4 filmed in the spring of 2025, so the alleged assault and Blake’s arrest would have been after they filmed for the show.

According to jail records, Blake was booked in Nacogdoches County, Texas at roughly 9:48PM on October 18, 2025. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of Assault (Family Violence) by Contact.

TMZ spoke with Blake’s attorney, Sean Hightower, and he told the site that “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

Starcasm can confirm Blake filed a Petition for Expunction on December 4, 2025. The Petition was successful and the Order Granting Dismissal was filed on June 3, 2026.

TMZ spoke with Blake’s fiancée, and The Ultimatum co-star, Hayley Hendrich about the arrest. She confirmed that she declined to press charges against Blake. “She says she had private conversations with Blake about the incident,” TMZ reports, “but believes accountability needs to be taken publicly as well.”

Blake has another Petition for Expunction that was filed in May of this year. That case is still pending. However, Starcasm was unable to get any information on the case Blake is trying to get expunged. Perhaps it was his DWI arrest in 2021?

BLAKE ROBERTSON’S DWI ARREST DETAILS

Blake Robertsons domestic assault arrest wasn’t the first time he found himself behind bars.

Starcasm can reveal that Blake was arrested for DWI and obstructing a highway by Texas A&M University Police in February of 2021.

The case drug out in court for more than 2 1/2 years before Blake signed a plea deal in September of 2023.

Blake pleaded guilty to the obstructing a highway charge and the DWI charge was waived. Blake received deferred adjudication for the obstructing a highway charge. He was placed under one year of community supervision and required to perform 60 hours of community service. He was also fined $1,500 and required to use an ignition lock.

In October of 2024, the order discharging Blake from community service was filed.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com