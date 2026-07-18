‘We Did It’: 90 Day Fiancé’s Armando Reunites With Kenny and Hannah After Receiving Emergency Permission to Enter U.S.

90 Day Fiancé star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio has reunited with his husband, Kenny Niedermeier, and his daughter, Hannah, after receiving emergency humanitarian permission to enter the United States amid the teenager’s ongoing medical crisis.

Armando reportedly arrived in Phoenix on Friday, July 17, and first reunited with Kenny outside the hospital where Hannah has been receiving treatment. He then surprised his 13-year-old daughter at her bedside.

“Family, we did it, you did it, I made it to my baby girl!” Armando wrote in an emotional Instagram update announcing his arrival.

The reunion followed several days of uncertainty as Armando remained in Mexico while Hannah underwent testing and treatment in Arizona.

Armando credits supporters and Arizona officials.

Armando said a public campaign led by his family, immigration attorney Kelsey Zubkoff and supporters on social media helped bring national attention to his situation.

According to Armando, Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva reached out to the family and advocated for him to be allowed into the country. He also said Grijalva’s efforts were supported by letters from other Arizona lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Kelly.

Grijalva is the Democratic representative for Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, while Kelly is one of the state’s two U.S. senators.

Armando also thanked the Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona who he said ultimately approved his entry into the United States.

“Truly speechless at all the love and support for making a moment I doubted would happen, happen,” he wrote. “Still in disbelief.”

Armando described the authorization he received as an “emergency humanitarian visa.” Federal immigration agencies, however, distinguish a visa from humanitarian parole, which allows someone who might otherwise be unable to enter the country to receive temporary entry because of an urgent humanitarian emergency or significant public benefit.

Customs and Border Protection officers can make the final decision about whether to parole someone into the country when that person arrives at a U.S. port of entry. Without access to Armando’s immigration documents, the precise category of authorization he received has not been independently confirmed.

What’s Going on With Hannah?

Hannah’s medical emergency began after she suddenly experienced facial drooping and a loss of strength on one side of her body, according to updates Armando previously shared.

Because their local medical facility in Mexico reportedly lacked the equipment needed to fully evaluate her condition, the family arranged for Hannah to receive more specialized care. She was taken across the border into Arizona, where testing detected blood in her brain, and was later airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

Armando was initially unable to accompany her because he did not have permission to enter the United States.

Members of his family who could legally cross the border traveled with Hannah, while Kenny rushed to Arizona from Ohio after learning about the emergency. Kenny had been in Ohio attending a family funeral when Hannah became ill.

Armando said he approached a U.S. port of entry with paperwork from the hospital but was initially turned away. His attorney subsequently began exploring other legal options to reunite him with his daughter.

In an emotional update shared before his entry was approved, Armando broke down while discussing the pain of being separated from Hannah.

“I miss my baby girl,” he said. “I don’t want to lose her.”

Armando said Hannah has been making progress and is slowly returning to her usual self, although doctors still have not publicly identified the cause of the medical emergency.

“Now all the focus and prayers for my Hannah, please, as she’s improving every day, doing amazing and getting back to her old self slowly but surely,” he wrote.

He added that medical staff had noticed further improvement after he arrived at the hospital.

“The medics have even expressed my presence with Hannah is already showing improvements in her,” he wrote.

Kenny similarly said Hannah appeared stunned when she first saw her father and repeatedly asked whether his arrival was real. He said she seemed to improve further following the reunion.

Despite the hopeful update, Armando emphasized that the family still has “so many unanswered questions” about what caused Hannah’s symptoms and how her recovery will progress.

He also praised Kenny for caring for Hannah while he was unable to reach them.

“Special love for Kenny, my husband, who has been nothing short of a stand-up husband, father and human, stepping up in my absence,” Armando wrote.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all. Cannot express what my heart feels for all of you.”

Kenny and Armando were introduced to viewers during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Their storyline followed Kenny’s move from Florida to Mexico to build a life with Armando and Hannah.

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