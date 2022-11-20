Christine Brown’s Utah house details and photos! SISTER WIVES

On tonight’s dramatic episode of Sister Wives, Christine says goodbye to the rest of the Flagstaff Browns as she prepares to move into her new house in Utah the following day.
Christine reveals that her daughter Mykelti found her new house and she shared her excitement about it while the two were packing up the moving truck in Flagstaff. “It’s new!” Christine exclaimed. “We’re the first people to live in it!”
Christine’s Flagstaff house was initially listed as being under contract in August of 2021, which is when I assume she signed the lease on the Utah duplex. As teased at the end of tonight’s episode, next Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives will reveal that the initial buyer for Christine’s house fell through. She eventually re-listed and wound up selling the house for a little less in October of 2021.
Christine Brown’s Utah House Details
As we previously reported when Christine sold her Flagstaff home, her new house near Salt Lake City is actually half of a duplex. And she didn’t buy the property, she’s renting it.
The duplex was indeed new when Christine and Truely moved in. According to Utah real estate records, the duplex was built in 2019 and was initially listed for sale in March of 2021. (I am guessing the 2019 date was when construction started.) The property would eventually find a buyer for $1.195 million in May of 2021.
The listing for the entire duplex stated that the property is 6,981 square feet with six bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. If you split that in half it equates to 3,490.5 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms for each half.
Here is the description for the full property from the listing, followed by some photos:
Great investment duplex, Townhouse-Style. Two brand new units ready to be occupied. A rare find brand new in the heart of the city of Murray, with tons of upgrades, you will fall in love with the open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, nook, and private driveway with wide pavements for lots of parking and entertaining.
Murray is the core of Salt Lake Valley, easy access to SLC and the surrounding areas, and is a 5-minute drive to many shopping malls and walking distance to schools. Easy access to main streets and highways. Close to Wheeler Historic Farm and breathtaking parks. Everything you need at your fingertips.
Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from the builder. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
Is Christine Still Living In The Utah Duplex?
As we stated above, it appears that Christine started leasing her Utah house around September of 2021, because that is when her Flagstaff home was initially under contract. If she signed a 12-month lease, then it would have been up in the past couple months. So, is Christine still living in the duplex? Or has she found a new place?
Most of the evidence available to us indicates that Christine is still living in the same duplex. She’s posted photos and video on social media as recently as October that were clearly taken inside the duplex she initially moved into. Also, all of her YouTube cooking videos were recorded in the duplex’s kitchen.
I did a property search in all of the counties surrounding Salt Lake City earlier this month and I found no record of Christine buying a house.
However, it could very well be that Christine has moved on — either by leasing a new place, or purchasing a house that I wasn’t able to find a record of for whatever reason. The social media posts and YouTube videos could have easily been shot weeks or months prior to being posted.
Christine Brown Filming New Season of Sister Wives?
Last week Christine Brown got a lot of her Instagram followers excited when she posted a photo from inside her Utah home and seemingly revealed that she was filming for Sister Wives! Here’s her selfie announcement:
I was unable to match up the room in the background of Christine’s selfie with any of the photos from the duplex listing. However, the photos from the listing were limited. I will say that the hardware on the drawers matches the hardware in the kitchen and bathroom from the duplex listing.
I will be keeping an eye out looking for confirmation that Christine is still in the same duplex, and I will update this post if there’s a smoking gun.
