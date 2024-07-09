SUMMER HOUSE Who is Turner Kufe? Lindsay Hubbard’s rumored boyfriend and baby daddy

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard just announced that she has a new boyfriend and they are pregnant! His identity hasn’t been revealed but fans think it’s Turner Kufe, M.D.
Lindsay Hubbard, 37, star of Bravo’s reality hit Summer House just announced that she is pregnant! Posting a Clearblue sponsored ad on the 4th of July 2024, HubbHouse broke the news to fans that she and her new mystery boyfriend are expecting.
Lindsay Hubbard of #SummerHouse announced her pregnancy with a sponsored ad from @Clearblue. While some fans judged the cash grab, others pointed out she isn’t the first reality star to do this: https://t.co/QwUmjI8til
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 6, 2024
The Summer House star was engaged to friend and co-star Carl Radke less than one year ago, but as seen in season 8 of the show, the couple was doomed from the beginning. The wedding was called off before their November 2023 nuptials could take place.
Who is the man that made all of Lindsay’s dreams come true in less than 7 months? We don’t know for sure yet, but there is major speculation.
Rumor has it Lindsay’s BD is Turner Kufe. His resume fits the bill. I also saw the other theory is country singer Dustin Lynch but he’s not a “finance doctor” #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/fFvNrAUkbL
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 9, 2024
Who is Turner Kufe?
Reddit users were quick to point to Turner Kufe, MD as Lindsay Hubbard’s rumored baby daddy. If you read through his LinkedIn bio, the story certainly checks out. He isn’t followed by Lindsay on social media (smart) but he apparently was followed by Gabby Prescod until she mysteriously unfollowed him today…
Turner Kufe, MD is Vice President of Research & Investments at Royalty Pharma. During the season 8 reunion Hubbard said that he was a doctor and in finance… it didn’t make much sense at the time, but investing in pharmaceuticals does answer a lot of questions.
Kufe got his doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine where he attended from 2013-2017. A google search pulled that Turner Kufe is 35 years old and was born in September of 1988. Kufe appears to be an avid golfer and according to his alleged new girlfriend, doesn’t watch reality tv.
Summer House first debuted in 2017. Lindsay Hubbard is an OG of the series.
