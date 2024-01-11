The season 8 trailer is here for Bravo’s Summer House. See Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s relationship unravel, and the weekend shenanigans of Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera and more.
Keep scrolling to watch the trailer and see the drama…
Summer House
Summer House is a Bravo reality series that has run for 7 seasons since January 2017. Season 8 is coming up next and promises to be more explosive than ever. The show follows friends from New York City who cohabitate at a Hamptons time share and let us into their lives while partying, living and loving there every weekend in the summer.
Last year cameras captured as OG cast members Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard rekindled their on again off again relationship and went as far as to get engaged. Unfortunately their destination wedding plans were abruptly called off by the newly sober Carl… something fans are extremely interested to see unfold in season 8. Both Radke and Hubbard have since given (conflicting) official statements.
Summer House season 8 trailer
The season 8 trailer for Summer House has dropped and it looks bananas! Watch the preview here:
The winter has just begun but I’m ready for Summer.. #summerhouse that is!!!
The trailer is so good!!!
Summer House is back on February 22nd pic.twitter.com/ErOLQTFyFM
— MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) January 11, 2024
Fans will see cast members Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke joined by relative-newbies Mya Allen and Chris Leoni who will be serving part-time roles.
Jesse Solomon and West Wilson are new cast members and Craig Conover from another hit Bravo series Southern Charm will make appearances as Paige DeSorbo’s longtime boyfriend.
Carl Lindsay Danielle
While there’s a lot of drama unfolding in the trailer, most eyes are on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s dramatic unravelling. Originally they had plans to marry, much to the chagrin of loyal bestie to them both Danielle Olivera.
Olivera, who was going through a break up during the time, acted irrationally every time she was around Carl and Lindsay during season 7. Plot twist – she’s back in the fold! The newly single Lindsay Hubbard is indeed friends again with Danielle Olivera… the woman who once said that she was “self absorbed.”
SUMMER HOUSE Danielle Olivera calls Lindsay Hubbard ‘self-absorbed,’ says what we’re all thinking
As for where Danielle is at with Carl, there relationship seems a lot more strained. Olivera reported that Radke was “living out of a suitcase” and only periodically talking to his Summer House costar.
Kyle and Amanda seem to be on the outs as well… with fans speculating its just a matter of time before the Loverboy founders get divorced.
Summer House season 8 debuts on Thursday, Feb 22 on Bravo
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com