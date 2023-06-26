SUMMER HOUSE Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke want a Bravoleb to officiate wedding

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are in full planning mode when it comes to their 2023 destination wedding in Mexico.
See what all we know so far, including which Bravo star might officiate…
Summer House
Summer House is a Bravo reality series that just finished airing its 7th season. Since its premiere in 2017 the show has had some explosive drama, none of which is bigger than when OG’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke started dating.
Their relationship has been on again and off again, but now it’s officially on and their fellow housemates are NOT impressed. The pair was ganged up on by the majority of the cast, being called everything from “fake” to implying Lindsay was down right abusive.
Lindsay and Carl engaged
Despite the naysayers, Carl and Lindsay got officially engaged in August 2022. The two are currently planning a wedding in Mexico, which “some” of their Summer House friends will be invited to.
By our math, the nuptials should happen in November, which gives them plenty of time to plan the wedding of their dreams.
To stick with their reputation of “showing off” and being “superficial,” the pair want a famous Bravo celebrity to officiate their event, though nothing has been confirmed yet.
Celeb filled destination wedding
Hubbard and Radke are hoping for Below Deck star Captain Lee to be the one to help them officially tie the knot, as Lee has been helpful to Carl during his alcoholism and the loss of his brother from drug addiction in 2020.
Captain Lee lost his son in 2019 to drugs, as well.
As far as the other details are concerned, the Bravo twosome have enlisted several event planning companies to help them with their big day. Atelier A and Beachy Vows both specialize in destination weddings.
Recently the pair went to Mexico to make some important decisions. Based on their Instagram posts it looks like they confirmed the venue, did a food tasting, and Hubbard had her hair trial.
If the photo is accurate, it looks like Lindsay is keeping things understated (for once.)
