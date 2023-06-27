It appears Bravo is quadrupling down on fans wanting to see more tension between Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King and Daisy Kelliher! Photos recently surfaced online showing Gary and Daisy filming for Sailing Yacht Season 5 in Ibiza, which would be the fourth go around for the off-again, off-again duo.
Prior to the photos of Gary and Daisy popping up, there were additional photos confirming another returning cast member — other than Captain Glenn Shephard. Nope, it’s not fan favorite chief engineer Colin Macrae. It’s Parsifal III!
We will start with the photos of Gary and Daisy. The images were taken at the La Plaza restaurant in Ibiza and uploaded to reddit on Friday. (For those of you who aren’t familiar with European geography, Ibiza is a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula.)
Gary is unmistakable in two of the photos. We can’t be 100% sure that the woman in the green dress sitting on the other side of the table from Gary is Daisy, but most show fans would agree that the confidence level is not far from 100%.
First engineer Colin Macrae does not appear to be dining with the rest of the crew in the photos. That doesn’t mean he won’t be on Season 5, but his return is not looking likely.
The photos don’t include Colin, but it’s assumed they do include several new Parsifal III crew members who will be on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 5! It’s also assumed that Gary has already hooked up with the blonde on his left. 😂
Here are some images of the other crew members — none of which look to be returning from BDSY Season 4:
Parsifal III returns for Season 5
After Parsifal III’s numerous issues this season, including multiple instances of very serious engine trouble, it was speculated that Glenn Shephard might be captaining a new yacht this season. However, photos were shared on reddit on Thursday that show a camera crew on board the familiar vessel!
“Spotted the Parsifal III in Ibiza this week,” u/Take_Me_To_Ibiza’s caption begins, before revealing that the photos were taken five days prior. “Looked like they may have been anchored overnight in Cala Tarida?”
Does this mean viewers can expect more problems from the aging yacht? In April, Captain Glenn spoke with The Wrap about Parsifal III’s mechanical issues, and he revealed that she has gotten a complete overhaul between seasons.
“I just got off Parsifal about three weeks ago in Spain,” Captain Glenn said. “And we’ve just done a complete major rebuild of that engine. Every part that could come off that engine was taken off, and a new part was replaced. So it’s basically a new engine.”
The overhaul didn’t stop there. “We’re doing the same thing on our generators, we’re upgrading a lot of systems,” he added. “But you know, if you talk to any super yacht owner, you’ll find out that a brand new boat, especially because a lot of these are semi-custom, but a brand new boat can have problems. So it’s not just it’s not like it was due to neglect or anything like that.”
I’m guessing most fans will be glad to see Parsifal III back again for another season. I’m not so sure about Gary and Daisy, but time will tell. Meanwhile, keep up with all the love triangle drama between Gary, Daisy and Colin with new episodes of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht airing Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo!
