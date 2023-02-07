SUMMER HOUSE Shop the Paige DeSorbo x GLOSSLAB nail polish collab

The Queen of Summer House Paige DeSorbo has collaborated with the “it” spot for celebrity manicures, and now you can wear her signature GLOSSLAB colors at home!
Learn more about the non-toxic, vegan collection that includes three shades of polish perfect for Valentines Day and beyond.
Read more for links on how to buy…
Paige DeSorbo x GLOSSLAB
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo is a trendsetter and influencer, so any time she promotes something, we listen.
Her newest product is one she created herself, and lucky for us we can purchase it now!
GLOSSLAB, the trendy nail salon frequented by stars like Jennifer Gardner and The Chainsmokers, has teamed up with Bravo beauty Paige to produce the prettiest nail polish we’ve ever laid our eyes on!
Paige DeSorbo nail polish collection
The Paige DeSorbo Collection includes three shades, and we’re in love with all of them.
Her signature color, ‘Paige Pink,’ is full coverage and described as Distinct. Divine. Delish. DeSorbo.
Perfectly priced at only $10 per bottle, Paige Pink can be purchased here.
We are always searching for the perfect shade of red, and thanks to GLOSSLAB we can look no further.
Absolutely Red, featured above on Paige DeSorbo herself, is described as: No question: this red is your new, hottest, LFG red.
Also priced at $10/bottle, this full coverage shade is perfect for a V-Day date with Craig Conover… or you know, whoever…
You can purchase Paige’s Absolutely Red here.
It’s hard to choose a favorite from this gorgeous collection, but if we had to, it would be Tenacious Brown.
The unexpected color is giving deep mauve and is described as: You never give up, settle for less, or back-down… neither does this brown.
Tenacious Brown can be purchased here for $10 per bottle.
Paige DeSorbo beauty influencer
Earlier this month we let you in to Paige’s beauty bag, tracking down links so you can copy her makeup looks. The Winter House star shared everything ranging from concealer to setting spray.
The Paige DeSorbo Collection x GLOSSLAB is the next product we’d love to include in our routine!
Shop all GLOSSLAB nail polish products, including their original shades like OG Everyday and OG Sheer Pink.
To book an appointment at a GLOSSLAB near you, click here.
