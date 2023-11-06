SUMMER HOUSE Exactly how Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard repaired their friendship

At BravoCon 2023, Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain asked Danelle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House how they repaired their friendship after a major fallout.
This was their answer…
Danielle and Lindsay
Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard are stars of Bravo’s hit reality series Summer House. The pair, who used to be thick as thieves, had a falling out during season 7 of their show.
Lindsay Hubbard was engaged to fellow OG cast member Carl Radke around the same exact time Danielle Olivera broke up with her boyfriend Robert Sieber.
SUMMER HOUSE Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber SPLIT after 2 years!
Looking to lean on Lindsay for support, Danielle instead felt like she was dropped like a hot potato. Lindsay shifted the blame to Danielle, claiming that she wasn’t happy for her relationship due to its seemingly shotgun nature.
The fight consumed most of the season, but as Lindsay Hubbard’s engagement to Carl Radke implodes, it looks like the relationship with Danielle Olivera is being reconciled.
SUMMER HOUSE Danielle Olivera calls Lindsay Hubbard ‘self-absorbed,’ says what we’re all thinking
Summer House friendship repaired
It may seem like there’s only bad news coming out of the Summer House recently, but that’s just not the case… Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard are friends again!
I think two things can be true. Lindsay can be an absolute self centered activated clout chasing terrible friend villain AND Danielle can be having a mental breakdown over her own life and completely projecting in negative ways at the worst times acting 100% wrong in the moment.
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) May 23, 2023
Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain asked the girls about their mended bond at BravoCon 2023 and this is what they had to say about exactly how they repaired their friendship:
Lindsay: So, we went to lunch before summer… it was after the reunion, before summer, we had like a 4 hour lunch.
Danielle: We did a great reunion – he was like, well, it would determine whether or not you guys wanted to be together – and I think we decided that we wanted to work on our friendship, and we did.
Lindsay: So we went, we talked about our feelings and emotions as women do, and then we just started rebuilding from there. Went into the summer and, you know, started kind of, like, moving and grooving..
Danielle: That was so hard to like keep a boundary like “No I don’t want to let her back in totally” —-
Lindsay: We kind of just fell back into it very naturally.
Danielle: I just love you.
See the full conversation in the video below:
I am SO happy that Kate asked how Lindsay and Danielle reunited on this #BravoCon panel bc if I’m on my forgiving era for D, I need to slowly see the reasons unfold as we wait for the new season of #SummerHouse AND so far Dani is making me like her on #WinterHouse 🥰 pic.twitter.com/t6O9YPpABH
— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) November 5, 2023
