90 DAY FIANCÉ Nicole’s husband Mahmoud arrested for domestic violence REPORT

It was recently announced that Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny will be featured on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, premiering Sunday, March 17. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the couple will be living up to the show title. At all.
@MerryPants on Instagram broke the news earlier today that Mahmoud was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday for misdemeanor domestic violence.
“Remember that fight Nicole and Mahmoud had in public in Egypt where he grabbed her arm?” @MerryPants captioned the gallery revealing the arrest. “Something similar happened yesterday between Mahmoud and Nicole. I’ll keep you posted as I learn more.”
According to @MerryPants and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Mahmoud was arrested on February 21 at 1:30AM. He was booked a little more than an hour later.
More from @MerryPants:
That same evening his 20K bail was quickly taken care of by a friend of his. 20K is the starting point for bail for misdemeanor domestic violence.
His court date is set for mid March. He would have to present himself to court, even if Nicole doesn’t press charges, because with these cases the district attorney always has the option to pursue the case.
Nicole and Mahmoud on Happily Ever After
TLC recently dropped an extended preview trailer for the new season of Happily Ever After, and it’s clear from the video that Nicole and Mahmoud are having serious issues:
“After four tumultuous years of living in Egypt, Mahmoud is moving to the US,” Nicole says. “I’m feeling really anxious because this is our last chance to save our marriage.”
Later in the trailer, Nicole is see driving frantically looking for her husband. “I’m trying to track down Mahmoud,” she says to the in-car cameras.
“We got into a giant fight,” she adds in a confessional. “He vanished with my phone and my credit card.”
It appears Nicole eventually spots Mahmoud pushing his suitcase across an intersection. She yells his name multiple before screaming, “Get in the f***ing car!”
The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will premiere Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com