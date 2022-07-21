One of the most intriguing things about Bravo’s hit series Southern Charm is how the cast thrives while appearing to do very little work.
Here’s a look at the Charleston Millionaire’s Club and how the heck they became members.
Austen Kroll
Polarizing Charmer Austen Kroll breaks into the ‘million dollar club’ by an inch- his estimated 1M worth comes mostly from his parents, former FBI software engineers who are known to live a comfortable lifestyle.
As mentioned in just about every episode this season, Austen does produce his own beer – TropHop, manufactured by King’s Calling Brewing Co., is a citrusy side-hustle currently available in two states.
Madison LeCroy
Edging out her ex Austen by a smidge, Madison accumulated most of her estimated 1.25 Million the old fashioned way – hard work.
Starting out doing Miss Patricia Altschul’s hair in a salon on King Street, LeCroy now owns her own business Maven on Society, a boutique concept in the heart of downtown Charleston. Being a full time cast member looks great on her.
Leva Boneapart
Another Southern Charmer working for it is Leva. Her estimated Net Worth of 3 Million comes mainly from Republic Development Management Group, the company owned by her and her husband, Lamar.
The Season Seven addition oversees a number of high-end restaurants in Charleston. Hot spots include Bourbon N’ Bubbles, 1st Place., Republic Garden & Lounge, and Mesu.
Shep Rose
Worth an estimated 4 million, much like Austen, Shep’s money is mostly generational. (His grandfather made enough money in the steel industry to set his family up for the foreseeable future.) Turns out Craig isn’t the only lawyer either — Shep’s father and many on his mother’s side work in the lucrative profession.
The star spent most of Summer 2022 traveling Europe with his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. That particular investment didn’t have a good return for Shep as news broke earlier today that Shep and Taylor have split.
If it seems like Shep has the least going on, it’s because he probably doesn’t have to do much. Another trust is guaranteed to him if he ever has a child.
And the richest of them all…
Patricia Altschul
Celebrity Net Worth estimates Miss Pat’s fortune at a whopping $50 million! Patricia’s late husband Arthur was a partner at Goldman Sachs Group, and she had two more husbands after that. Rumor has it she’s even engaged to a mystery fourth!
We are not surprised that the Lady of the show is the one who sits above them all. Patricia certainly has made having money her job.
You can see all these rich socialites and more Thursdays on Bravo.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com