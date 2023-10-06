SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy spends $150 on 10 year old son Hudson’s haircuts

Madison LeCroy, star of Southern Charm and hair guru extraordinaire, just admitted that her son Hudson’s haircuts are $150. Is it obnoxious or understandable?
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy is a star of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. LeCroy joined the series in season 6 as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend, but quickly secured her role and is a main cast member of the current season 9.
The #SouthernCharm season 9 sneak peak is here and looks FIRE 🔥 Did Austen Kroll sleep with Shep’s (ex?) girlfriend? Madison LeCroy isn’t afraid to ask point blank! [Austen whine] “MADISON!” https://t.co/as5Rndoj0V
Her castmates include Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Craig Conover and Patricia Altschul.
Madison LeCroy is known for bringing the heat on Southern Charm, keeping the boys on their toes, but she’s no stranger to controversy. LeCroy caught some heat for supporting Jason Aldean during his racism controversy surrounding the song Try That in a Small Town.
LeCroy is married to Brett Randle. The pair tied the knot in September 2022 in an intimate Mexico ceremony. Before Randle, LeCroy was married to Josh Hughes, father to her son, Hudson, who is sometimes featured on the show.
Hudson’s $150 haircuts
In a recent interview with Bravo, the cast of Southern Charm discussed their beauty habits, including how much they spend on haircare.
Matriarch Patricia Altschul made the shocking announcement that she spends $0 on hair products because she hasn’t done her own hair in 60 years.
On the other end of the spectrum is Madison LeCroy, known for her hair… and her hair studio business… who claims to spend $150 for a haircut…. and that’s just for her 10 year old!
Yes, in the video above, Madison LeCroy is asked how much she spends on her hair and she refuses to disclose it (we can ONLY imagine…) and replies, cheekily:
Money? Oh you’re messed up. I spend a lot of money. Yeah, my son’s haircuts are around $150, so if that tells you anything.
Do you think spending $150 on a 10 year old’s haircut is totally cool or totally insane? Tweet us at @starcasm on X.
