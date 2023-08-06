SOUTHERN CHARM Madison LeCroy parties with Jason Aldean amid racism controvery

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy attended a Jason Aldean concert and hung out with his wife Brittany amid racism controversy surrounding his new song “Try That in a Small Town.”
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy has starred on Southern Charm since her debut on season 6 as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend. Since then she has taken over as a main cast member, able to throw shade like no one else.
LeCroy has filmed 4 seasons of the Bravo series, but she also has a career outside of reality tv. Patricia Altschul’s former hairdresser is currently the CMO of Tipsy Spritzers and is often featured on Amazon Live promoting different apparel as an influencer.
Jason Aldean controversy
Jason Aldean is a country singer best known for songs like “Big Green Tractor” and “Dirt Road Anthem.” Recently he has found himself in a bit of hot water due to a new single called “Try That in a Small Town.”
The lyrics are accused of promoting gun violence and bastardizing the image of “small town America.” The music video is seen as even more harmful given the backdrop. The location:
…features Aldean and his band in front of the Maury County Courthouse, the site where 18-year-old Henry Choate was lynched in 1927. Choate was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old white girl and though he denied the attack, he was hanged from the second floor of the courthouse and died.
Because controversy always breeds curiosity, the song has made its way to the top of the charts. “Try That in a Small Town” is Aldean’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.
Southern Charmers
Madison LeCroy attended a Jason Aldean concert recently and appears to be good friends with both the singer and his wife Brittany Aldean. She posted videos from the event, but noticeably DIDN’T include the controversial song in any of her stories.
It’s hard to say LeCroy doesn’t understand the controversy as her caption is somewhat coy. “Let’s give ‘em something to talk about @brittanyaldean ❤️ ya!” is certainly what happened.
Fans have reacted to this in the captions by saying:
Wowwww!!!! You were one of my most favorite bravolebs, but I’m out. I normally wouldn’t announce my exit, but I feel it’s important for you to know how many minority followers you are disappointing.I hope @bravoandy @bravotv are paying attention to this person using the platform they gave her to spread hate and capitalize off the hurt of others.Remember when Jason Andean wore black face?? Remember when he filmed a music video in front of a lynching tree?? @venitaaspen check on your friend.
Madison isn’t phased however, simply clapping back with:
“I went to a concert lady, relax.”
