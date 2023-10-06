Married at First Sight season 17 has a major twist! Premiere date and news

Married at First Sight is going into its 17th season and there is a twist. Find out what you can expect from the new season here.
Read more…
Married at First Sight
Married at First Sight is a reality docuseries that has aired since 2014 on Lifetime. The show has had 16 critically acclaimed season, and there is big news announced about the upcoming season 17.
#MAFS bride Heather Seidel arrested in 2003 for drunkenly flashing boobs, providing false ID https://t.co/JFZDuy7IoY pic.twitter.com/y4Lwb0nD9g
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 3, 2016
IMDb explains the series as:
The cart comes way before the horse in the reality series “Married at First Sight.” Based on a hit Danish format, “Married…” features people who agree to participate in an extreme experiment: Each covenants legal marriage with a complete stranger. Specialists — including a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist — use scientific matchmaking methods to determine each couple, who will not have met or had contact with each other until the wedding day. The series then documents the relationships, including honeymoons and other relatable events of married life. After several weeks, each couple must decide whether to remain together or go their individual ways.
MAFS Season 17
There are many changes coming to Married at First Sight season 17 and we cannot WAIT to see how they all play out.
First and foremost, the show is changing its location: for the first time ever, MAFS will be held in Denver, Colorado instead of Nashville, Tennessee!
Yes, the show that pairs strangers together in holy matrimony is headed to the mountains!
Another ominous change can be found in the trailer for the upcoming season. Some big things are alluded to in the video below:
The narrator of the series spills the tea:
For the first time in Married at First Sight history, 5 brides go to the alter. But only 4 come out married. Who will be the jilted groom?
OMG! We can’t wait to see what happens to the bride who doesn’t seal the deal!
Married at First Sight season 17 premieres on October 18 on Lifetime.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com