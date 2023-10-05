Jenelle Eason’s ex-husband Courtland Rogers is currently back in Brunswick County Jail after being booked earlier today.
According to jail records, Courtland is being held without bond on a failure to appear charge. That lines up with the fact that Courtland was reported as a parole absconder on September 21.
Courtland was released from jail on July 24 after an arrest for assault by strangulation in September of last year. Courtland’s release was one week after Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith was released on bail in Las Vegas after being arrested for battery by strangulation stemming from an altercation with his sister.
The North Carolina Department of Corrections website states Courtland was released on a suspended sentence with 3 years of parole. He doesn’t appear to have a court date scheduled yet.
Courtland Rogers overdose and 911 call
Courtland’s most recent arrest comes less than six weeks after his wife, Lindsey Rogers, called 911 on August 28 to report finding Courtland unconscious on the toilet from an apparent overdose.
TMZ broke the news of Courtland’s reported overdose and posted audio of the 911 call.
Based on the call, Courtland Roger’s wife, Lindsey Rogers, returned home to find Courtland locked in the bathroom, making “gurgling” sounds. She was later instructed to perform CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
It’s unclear if Courtland was living with Lindsey at the time of the incident. Lindsey was the victim of Courtland’s alleged strangulation, so I would assume that part of Courtland’s parole restrictions is limited contact with her?
Here is the audio of the call followed by a transcript:
LINDSEY: Um, me and my kids just got, just got home and, um, my husband was in the bathroom and the door was locked and I could hear him gurgling. So I tried to beat on the door. I got the door handle [Lindsey is very short of breath] and I think he’s, um, overdosed or something. And he’s on the toilet naked. [Not to 911 operator] Come on baby! [Speaking to operator again] I don’t know what to do. I’ve never been through this.
911 OPERATOR: Okay, I’m sending paramedics to help you now — stay on the line with me, okay?
LINDSEY: [Breathing very heavily]
911: Are you able to get to him? Are you right by him?
LINDSEY: Yeah, I broke in the door, yeah.
911: Carefully lay him flat on his back on the floor and remove anything under his head, okay?
LINDSEY: Okay. Hold on. [Lindsey is indecipherable as she struggles to remove Courtland from the toilet] Ma’am? [Yells to Courtland] Courtland wake up, please! [Back to the operator] Can you hear me?
911: I can hear you.
LINDSEY: Yeah. Okay. He’s too heavy. He’s on the toilet. I don’t see nothing.
911: Okay. Is there any NARCAN available?
LINDSEY: Do what?
911: Is there any NARCAN available?
LINDSEY: No. I never…that stuff. C’mon Courtland wake up! Don’t die on me!
911: Ma’am?
LINDSEY: Yes.
911: Put your hand on his forehead, your other hand under his neck, then tilt the head back.
LINDSEY: Okay
911: Now pinch his nose closed and completely cover his mouth with your mouth, then blow two regular breaths into the lungs about one second each. The chest should rise with each breath. Do you feel the air going in and out?
LINDSEY: Yeah.
911: Okay. Place the heel of your hand on the breastbone in the center of the chest right between the nipples and put your hand on top of that hand. I need you to pump the chest hard and fast 30 times, at least twice per second and two inches deep, OK? Let the chest come all the way up between pumps. Count out loud so I can count with you.
LINDSEY: [Indecipherable in the distance]
911: Ma’am?
LINDSEY: Yeah?
911: Okay, start counting out loud now, alright?
LINDSEY: [Indecipherable in the distance] …they coming? Where are they?
911: They’re on the way.
LINDSEY: Please Go help me! [Indecipherable] C’mon! Where’s the —
911: Ma’am, paramedics are dispatched. They are on the way.
LINDSEY: [Indecipherable]
911: Is the door unlocked?
LINDSEY: Yes, the door’s unlocked.
911: Okay.
LINDSEY: Where are they?
911: They’re pulling in. They’re almost there. One, two, three, four —
LINDSEY: OK, they’re here.
911: They’re here with you?
LINDSEY: They’re here! They’re here! [to her kids I assume] Guys, go outside right now.
911: Do not stop CPR — do not stop CPR until a paramedic takes over. Do not stop mouth-to-mouth.
LINDSEY: Okay. Yeah, they’re here. [indecipherable]
911: Okay.
LINDSEY: Okay, they’re here.
