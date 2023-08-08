SOUTHERN CHARM Craig Conover is ‘Cribs for Kids’ luncheon celebrity chair

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is always doing something great for charity. His latest venture will be chairing the 2nd Annual Cribs for Kids luncheon in Palm Beach November 10th.
Craig Conover
Craig Conover is best known as the star of Bravo’s reality series Southern Charm. Premiering its 9th season on September 14th, Conover is an OG of the show as he’s been on since literally episode one!
Craig is also breaking into acting with a feature in the movie Tuesday’s Flu where he plays character “Todd” alongside Jon Gries and Megyn Price.
He is part of a celebrity pairing as his girlfriend is none other than Summer House influencer Paige DeSorbo. The two have been going strong for over 2 years and often travel together, including taking in Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour earlier this year.
Clinics Can Help
Craig Conover will be the celebrity guest for a luncheon sponsored by Clinics Can Help. Clinics Can Help is a non-profit in Florida that collects used durable medical equipment so that it can be distributed to those in need.
Their mission statement:
Improving mobility, independence and dignity, by providing access to life-saving and “quality of life”-enhancing durable medical equipment and supplies to every Palm Beach County resident in need of these critical links to recovery and support.
2nd Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon
THRILLED to announce that @caconover of @BravoTV‘s @SouthernCharm will be the Celebrity Chair of our 2nd Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon. Craig and the entire team have wonderful things planned for this year that you won’t want to miss.
In 2010, Clinics Can Help launched its first crib giveaway to help mothers and families by providing Pack ‘N Play cribs for newborns and infants. The event will be held at The Sailfish Club, 1338 N. Lake Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480.
Registrations are now open, and sponsorships are still available. For info, please contact Jay Zeager at jay@clinicscanhelp.org or visit https://birdease.com/24499.
