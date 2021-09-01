Austin Wallace, a 22-year-old aspiring actor and social media star decided to take a stab towards his dreams by quitting a pretty decent job in order to cold ask Logan Paul for work. He snuck up on stage at the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight to approach the social media mogul and beg for work. He didn’t get the response he desperately wanted from Logan, but the Paul brother actually dished him out some pretty solid advice.
Austin was making $100k a year in his home in Ohio, but wants to move to L.A. to pursue a different path in life. He filmed the entire encounter, including the aftermath that found him in tears, on TikTok @aj_wallace69.
Logan Paul gave him quite a bit of his time and spoke to him straight, even admitting that he couldn’t be a mentor because he needs a mentor himself. It’s unclear exactly what Austin expected from Logan, but he definitely walked away with some social media clout and attention.
As a intro to the clip a visibly tearful Austin says “I just talked to Logan Paul. I mean, he was just being nice and I get it, media, whatever, he has to be nice. Before I approached him, he was bragging about getting $3 million. I make a $100k a year. I’m 22, I do make $100k, that’s cool, and I wanna act, I wanna do these things.” He then started to sob a little.
“I don’t know what to do,” he continues through the tears. “I did come up here by myself. I do have family, but we’re not the closest, and I don’t have really close friends. And you know, there’s millions of people tryin’ to do what I’m tryin’ to do. Just watch the clip, ok?”
@aj_wallace69
Well here’s the end result with Jake’s brother Idk what to do at this point.
Once he get’s Logan Paul’s attention he immediately tells him his quit his job in Ohio and took a risk to be there. Logan asks if he snuck up on stage, and he admits that he did but he’s just trying to talk to him.
“What do you want to talk about?” Logan asks.
“I’m tryin’ to talk about trying to get a job,” Austin replies. “He says he wants to do media.”
“What are you good at?” Paul asks.
Austin replies that he does dances. Logan asks if he really has what it takes, and Austin replies that he doesn’t, which isn’t the best answer when you’re taking a chance like this. “Then why would I give you a job?” Logan asks.
“I can’t be a mentor right now,” Logan tells him. “I’m a f**k-up myself. I need a mentor.”
Austin then points out that Logan has connections and people around him, with Logan denies except for his brother, Jake. Logan then asks him if he has a brother or some friends he can collab with. When Austins answers that he doesn’t, that he’s all alone,
“You’re a good-looking guy. You have friends, bro. You’re f***ing lying,” Logan says. “Go make content, make stuff with your friends. I’m glad you quit your job, it takes balls to do that, but now you gotta activate.
“Life isn’t about handouts, you’ve gotta work,” Logan says. “If you really are serious about it, you should move to LA and just like you approached me, start making connections with every single person in LA. I’m serious, that’s it. I’ve always said, if you can talk to someone, you can make it in LA.”
Austin has capitalized on the interaction by making it into an emotionally-driven video and has made a follow-up vlog. He argues that he wasn’t looking for a handout from Logan. He says even though things didn’t turn out the way he wanted it, he sees it as the beginning of a long, long journey for him.
He shows the house where he grew up, which looks like a nice house. Austin explains that he “didn’t grow up the way he wanted to grow up” and laments that none of his parents had much money.
Austin says he’s been contacted by some big TikTokers since his video blew up, and has plans to go to L.A. as well as Chicago. He does mention that he’s also trying to save the job that he left.
@aj_wallace69
