SISTER WIVES Who is Sukanya Krishnan? Host of Sister Wives tell-all

Sukanya Krishnan was tapped once again to host the Sister Wives season ending tell-all specials. Some fans don’t think she brings enough heat.
Who is Suki Krishnan? Learn more about the journalist below…
Sister Wives season 18
Sister Wives season 18 is drawing to a close and the tell-all specials are gearing up to air. There will be 3 parts again, separate interviews for Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown (Woolley?)
Season 17 was hosted by news anchor and television host Sukanya Krishnan and it appears ‘Suki’ has been asked back for season 18 as well, despite some criticism from die hard fans.
Who is Sukanya Krishnan?
Sukanya ‘Suki’ Krishnan, 52, is the first South Asian American to anchor the news in a number 1 market. She previously hosted Good Day Wake Up in which she won 5 Emmy Awards. Krishnan is from Chennai, India.
Krishnan also hosted the TLC reality show Find Love Live in 2020 and the 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games special that aired on Discovery+ in 2021. Since season 17 she has been the resident Sister Wives tell-all host.
She played a reporter covering the mob on the “Two Tonys” episode of HBO’s The Sopranos in March of 2004. Suki lists herself as a ‘Mother, Wife, New Yorker‘ in her Instagram bio. Krishnan has two kids with husband Eric Schroeder.
Suki Krishnan criticism
While TLC seems to think that Suki Krishnan is perfect for the Sister Wives tell-all events, some fans aren’t as convinced. Krishnan has come under scrutiny for not going hard enough on Kody and giving him a pass on some of his more disgusting comments.
A few have even accused her of not watching the series…
I like the one on one format better for the tell all. When they were all on the couch together, they were too afraid to speak the truth. They give a lot more info in the one on one interviews. As far as Suki, I like her, but she clearly doesn’t watch the show. #SisterWives
— Samantha S (@JayeBaxter15715) November 26, 2023
Soo.. What are the odds that Suki asks ANY hard questions? Anyone know the over/under on her making #Kody give actual answers? Are there any side bets for her NOT letting Kody dictate the entire conversation going on? #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/AdvGt7gOb8
— IrishJerseyGirl 🌊 (@lbinolan) November 26, 2023
@TLC When are you going to get rid of Suki. Nobody likes her as the host of the Tell All’s! She clearly favors Robyn and Kody! #sisterwives
— Patriot (@NJPatriot___88) November 20, 2023
Really? Suki’s coming back for this season’s tell-all? Did TLC not learn from the last one?! I guess it’ll be another ass-kissing fest for Kody and Robyn… I’m skipping that one FR#sisterwives
— Caroline 💛 (@LiliIsTired00) November 20, 2023
