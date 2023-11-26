SISTER WIVES Who is Sukanya Krishnan? Host of Sister Wives tell-all

Sukanya Krishnan was tapped once again to host the Sister Wives season ending tell-all specials. Some fans don’t think she brings enough heat.

Who is Suki Krishnan? Learn more about the journalist below…

Sister Wives season 18 is drawing to a close and the tell-all specials are gearing up to air. There will be 3 parts again, separate interviews for Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown (Woolley?)

Season 17 was hosted by news anchor and television host Sukanya Krishnan and it appears ‘Suki’ has been asked back for season 18 as well, despite some criticism from die hard fans. 

Sukanya ‘Suki’ Krishnan, 52, is the first South Asian American to anchor the news in a number 1 market. She previously hosted Good Day Wake Up in which she won 5 Emmy Awards. Krishnan is from Chennai, India.

Krishnan also hosted the TLC reality show Find Love Live in 2020 and the 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games special that aired on Discovery+ in 2021. Since season 17 she has been the resident Sister Wives tell-all host.

She played a reporter covering the mob on the “Two Tonys” episode of HBO’s The Sopranos in March of 2004. Suki lists herself as a ‘Mother, Wife, New Yorker‘ in her Instagram bio. Krishnan has two kids with husband Eric Schroeder.

While TLC seems to think that Suki Krishnan is perfect for the Sister Wives tell-all events, some fans aren’t as convinced. Krishnan has come under scrutiny for not going hard enough on Kody and giving him a pass on some of his more disgusting comments.

A few have even accused her of not watching the series…

