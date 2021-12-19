Tonight’s episode of Sister Wives documents Ysabel’s spine surgery to correct the 55-degree curve the then 17-year-old’s spine had developed because of scoliosis. At the point where she had the surgery, Ysabel was in constant pain every single day, and all she wanted to do was live pain-free. Did the surgery achieve a life with less pain for Ysabel?
Ysabel found out she had scoliosis when she was 13 and it was at a 26-degree curve. By the time she got surgery the curve was at 55-degrees and had completely changed the shape of her body.
Ysabel had tried a lot of alternative treatments to surgery over the years, including a brace. She hated wearing her brace because it was big and kids would comment on it. On top of that, the brace itself hurt and bruised her. It also didn’t help slow the curve of her spine and eventually her pain increased to an unbearable level.
Once Christine found out Ysabel was in daily pain, she applied for health insurance and did everything she could to get Ysabel surgery that would stop her pain, despite Kody’s reservations about surgery. In a recent episode, Kody said that he had not realized the severity of Ysabel’s pain, and eventually understood that she needed the surgery.
Truely and Gwendolyn accompanied Christine to Ysabel’s surgery, which was in New Jersey, but her dad Kody chose not to go because of family COVID-19 restrictions. He did give Ysabel a hoodie that he told her was “like a hug.”
The first thing Ysabel asked was if she had a “killer scar.” She asked if it was really big. When they said it wasn’t that big she joked that they should have cut her open more. Ysabel was planing to get a tattoo over her scar after she turned 18. It’s unknown if she has gotten a tattoo yet, but she has already passed that birthday milestone.
The second thing Ysabel said was she wanted to call “Daddy” to tell him that she misses him.
Her surgery took two hours longer than expected, but it went well. The surgeon, Dr. M. Darryl Antonocci expected to release it in 3 places, but he released it in 6. He reduced the curve from 55 degrees to 15 degrees. He found that her spine was very stiff.
Ysabel didn’t get the traditional rod surgery. Instead, the surgery she got went in from the side, slice between the ribs, pry ribs apart, collapse the lung and move it out of the way. They then attach fibers with screws to the spine, and the fibers straighten the spine.
Because this involved so much, her initial recovery was incredibly painful. Christine was shocked at the amount of pain Ysabel was in the night after her surgery. Because of the anesthesia and pain meds, she was in a mental fog and little short-term memory. Christine said Ysabel would ask for her “Daddy” every time she woke up because she couldn’t remember why he wasn’t there.
Thankfully, it seems like this surgery had completely changed Ysabel’s life. In September 2021, on the one-year anniversary of her surgery, Ysabel shared on her Instagram story that she “never felt so pain-free and in control of my own body.”
