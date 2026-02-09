Mykelti Brown Nearly Chose Polygamy in Early Years of Marriage, Even ‘Picked’ Out Wives for Tony

Mykelti Padron, daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown, has revealed a surprising chapter from the early years of her marriage: she seriously considered living a polygamous lifestyle with her husband, Tony Padron.

On the Growing Up in Polygamy podcast, the 29-year-old daughter shared that she once thought about living a polygamous life after marrying Tony Padron in December 2016. After marrying Tony, Mykelti said she remained open to polygamy for the first few years of their marriage.

”The first couple of years of our marriage, I wasn’t strictly opposed to polygamy,” Mykelti admitted on the podcast.

The revelation surprised many, given that Mykelti had previously stated during a tell-all special, “I’m not going to live polygamy. I don’t think that’s for me. I don’t think I could ever live up to what my parents have been able to do.”

Before meeting Tony, Mykelti was already interested in a possible plural family. ”I had my polygamist family picked out,” she revealed on the podcast. Unlike her parents, Mykelti said religion was not the motivation. “I didn’t want the religion of it,” she explained. “I wanted the bond of the sister wife.” She said she loved the idea of having a built-in female partner and support system.

Mykelti had already chosen a couple of women she’d like Tony to marry next if they chose to live a polygamist lifestyle. On the podcast, Tony recounted how specific Mykelti was about her choices:

“She was like, ‘Do you want Girl A or B? These are the only [choices] you get, though.

“That’s true,” Mykelti said. “He’s not wrong.”

During a conversation on Sister Wives, Mykelti shared, “Guys, there are a couple of women that I’ve asked…I’m like, ‘I’d be ok living polygamy with her’…there have been a couple of those,” expressing that she had considered living in a polygamous arrangement with certain women.

Despite Mykelti’s openness to the idea, the couple ultimately decided against pursuing a plural marriage. Mykelti admitted they would not have survived plural marriage.

”We would not have been a successful polygamous family,” she said. ”We would have been divorced already.” She also admitted she is not submissive enough to make that lifestyle work.

Tony had been resistant to the idea from the beginning. ”By the way, I said no,” he said bluntly. “I just thought it was wild.”When asked about adding another wife during a game night on the show, Tony responded “no way” to the question.

Today, the couple shares three children and remains firmly monogamous. Mykelti and Tony welcomed their first child, daughter Avalon, in April 2021, followed by twin sons Ace and Archer in November 2022.